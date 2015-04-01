Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Miami Open (to 5)

Murray claims 500th win after three sets with Anderson

MIAMI - Defending champion Novak Djokovic survived a scare from Alexandr Dolgopolov on Tuesday to reach the Miami Open quarter-finals while Andy Murray won the 500th match of his career to reach the last eight. (TENNIS-MIAMI/MEN, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

Petkovic into Miami semis after beating Pliskova

MIAMI - Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro came back from a dreadful first set to defeat three-times Miami Open champion Venus Williams 0-6 6-1 7-5 at Key Biscayne on Tuesday and set up a semi-final clash with Germany's ninth seed Andrea Petkovic. (TENNIS-MIAMI/WOMEN, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

DOPING

Australia anti-doping agency weighing up appeal

MELBOURNE - Australia's national anti-doping agency is considering whether to appeal a sports tribunal's decision to acquit 34 professional Australian Rules footballers of drugs charges. (DOPING-AUSTRALIA/, moved, 350 words)

GOLF

World number one Ko and company prepare for ANA Inspiration

RANCHO MIRAGE, California - World number one Lydia Ko and the rest of the game's top players gather at Mission Hills Country Club for this week's ANA Inspiration, the first women's major of the season. In a four-part package, we previewed the tournament won last year by American Lexi Thompson. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

NBA

Spurs inch closer to playoff berth

The San Antonio Spurs cut the 'magic number' to clinch a playoff berth to one after beating Miami 95-81. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 400 words)

NHL

Bruins maintain playoffs push with win over Panthers

The Boston Bruins continued their late run at the NHL playoffs and effectively ended the Florida Panthers' chances by rallying for a dramatic 3-2 victory. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 700 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SOCCER

English Premier Leaue

We bring the latest news ahead of the weekend's fixtures in the English Premier League. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/TEAM expect throughout, 400 words)

Teams round off Copa America warm-up tours

BUENOS AIRES -Argentina beat Ecuador 2-1 to notch a second straight Copa America warm-up victory without Lionel Messi at a freezing MetLife stadium in New Jersey, while in other friendlies Mexico beat Paraguay and Venezuela overcame Peru. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/LATAM, moved, by Rex Gowar, 300 words)

Johansson predicts easy win for old foe Blatter

VIENNA - It is 17 years since Lennart Johansson lost an acrimonious FIFA presidential election to Sepp Blatter and he has a stark message to the three men standing against his old foe -- you have no chance. (SOCCER-FIFA/JOHANSSON), moved, by Mike Collett, 750 words)