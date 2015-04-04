Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Arsenal v Liverpool (1145)

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v West Ham United

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Swansea City v Hull City

West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers

Chelsea v Stoke City (1630)

Chelsea welcome Stoke, Arsenal host Liverpool

LONDON - Chelsea welcome Stoke City looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to nine points after third-placed Arsenal take on visitors Liverpool, who are six points behind their hosts in fifth. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1345 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 650 words)

- -

La Liga

Sevilla v Athletic Club (1400)

Cordoba v Atletico Madrid (1600)

Almeria v Levante (1800)

Malaga v Real Sociedad (2000)

Atletico look to overtake Valencia with win at Cordoba

MADRID - Atletico Madrid can leapfrog Valencia into third place with a win at bottom side Cordoba, before Malaga look to put pressure on sixth-placed Villarreal, who play at Valencia on Sunday, with a win at home to Real Sociedad. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)

Bayer Leverkusen v Hamburg SV

Eintracht Frankfurt v Hanover 96

Hoffenheim v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Freiburg v Cologne

VfL Wolfsburg v VfB Stuttgart

Werder Bremen v Mainz

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich (1630)

Dortmund aim for Bayern win to spark late chase for Europe

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund are hoping a win at home to leaders and bitter rivals Bayern Munich can inspire them to a late surge that could secure a place in Europe for next season.(SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

- -

Serie A (1300 unless stated)

AS Roma v Napoli (1030)

Atalanta Bergamo v Torino

Cagliari v Lazio

Genoa v Udinese

Inter Milan v Parma

Palermo v AC Milan

Sassuolo v Chievo Verona

Verona v Cesena

Fiorentina v Sampdoria (1630)

Juventus v Empoli (1900)

Champions League battle warms up in Serie A

MILAN - AS Roma host Napoli in the early kickoff before Sampdoria visit Fiorentina in key battles for Champions League places while runaway Serie A leaders Juventus host modest Empoli in the late game. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT;12 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

En Avant Guingamp v Olympique Lyonnais (1500)

FC Lorient v Stade Rennes

Metz v Toulouse

Lille v Stade de Reims

Montpellier HSC v Bastia

Nice v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC

Lyon target top spot on visit to Guingamp

PARIS - Olympique Lyonnais can move top of Ligue 1 by two points with a win at mid-table En Avant Guingamp before current leaders Paris St Germain visit third-placed Olympique de Marseille in the weekend's top match on Sunday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 250 words)

- -

Dutch championship

PEC Zwolle v Willem II Tilburg (1630)

Vitesse Arnhem v Groningen (1630)

Heerenveen v NAC Breda (1745)

FC Dordrecht v Heracles Almelo (1845)

Twente Enschede v PSV Eindhoven (1845)

PSV face tough trip to Twente

AMSTERDAM - Dutch league leaders PSV Eindhoven, who have an eight-point lead over Ajax Amsterdam, face a potentially tough trip to Twente Enschede as they seek to edge closer to the title. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Woods to play in Masters

Tiger Woods ended weeks of speculation on Friday when he announced he will play in next week's Masters at Augusta National. (GOLF-PGA/WOODS moved, 400 words)

See also: (GOLF-MASTERS/TIGER (ANALYSIS) moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 600 words)

- -

LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration (to 5)

South Korea's Kim leads Pressel by two

RANCHO MIRAGE, California - South Korea's Kim Sei-young spectacularly eagled the par-five 18th to surge into a two-shot lead in the second round of the ANA Inspiration on Friday as Lydia Ko's record-equalling run came to an end. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- -

PGA Tour: Houston Open, Humble, Texas (to 5)

Mickelson in early contention in Houston

Phil Mickelson values the importance of being in contention heading into next week's Masters and he was right where he wanted to be, one stroke behind leader Andrew Putnam after the second round of the Houston Open on Friday. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Miami Open (to 5)

Precise Murray tops Berdych to reach Miami final

MIAMI - World number one Novak Djokovic will face Britain's Andy Murray in the final of the Miami Open for a third time on Sunday after the pair triumphed in their semi-finals. (TENNIS-MIAMI/ (PIX), moved, by Simon Evans, 250 words)

- - - -

NBA

Bucks dent Celtics playoff hopes

The Bucks exploded for 36 points in the third quarter on their way to a 110-101 win over Boston that damaged the Celtics' playoff chances. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 300 words)

- - - -

NHL

Toews strikes twice as Blackhawks beat Sabres

Jonathan Toews scored twice in the final 1:43 to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Super rugby round eight

Chiefs v Blues (0635)

Brumbies v Cheetahs (0840)

Sharks v Crusaders (1300)

Lions v Bulls (1505)

Chiefs face struggling Blues

The Chiefs will look to keep pace with the New Zealand conference leading Hurricanes when they take on the winless Blues in Waikato. (RUGBY-SUPER/CHIEFS expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

Pocock returns for Brumbies

Former Wallabies skipper David Pocock returns to the starting line-up for the Brumbies when they host South Africa's Cheetahs, who have lost four in a row. (RUGBY-SUPER/BRUMBIES expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

Sharks face possible Crusaders backlash

DURBAN, South Africa - The inconsistent Sharks must beware of a backlash from their New Zealand opponents the Crusaders, who lost to the Bulls last weekend. (RUGBY-SUPER/SHARKS, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 200 words)

- -

In-form Bulls and Lions clash in derby

PRETORIA - The Bulls chase their fifth win in a row as they host neighbours the Lions, who are back from a successful three victories in four games in New Zealand and Australia last month. (RUGBY-SUPER/BULLS, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

HORSE RACING

Scudamore can be the real McCoy - Champion

LONDON - Bob Champion, the rider who produced the most outlandish Grand National story of them all, believes Tom Scudamore will take the reins from Tony McCoy as Britain's next jump jockey hero. (HORSE RACING-CHAMPION/SCUDAMORE (INTERVIEW), moved, by Ian Chadband, 375 words)

