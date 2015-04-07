Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Aston Villa v Queens Park Rangers (1845)

Strugglers Villa and Rangers meet in basement battle

LONDON - A relegation dogfight at Villa Park sees the home side, one place above the drop zone, take on a QPR side who are one place off the bottom but will travel confidently after an impressive away win at West Bromwich Albion last time out. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 2045 GMT/4.45 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

La Liga

Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad (1800)

Eibar v Malaga (2000)

Levante v Sevilla (2000)

Atletico looking to turn up the heat on second-placed Real

MADRID - Champions Atletico Madrid can close to within two points of second-placed Real Madrid with a win at home to Real Sociedad before Sevilla, in fifth, have a chance to draw level on points with fourth-placed Valencia with victory at Levante. (SOCCER-SPAIN/(PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Monaco v Montpellier (1700)

Monaco face Montpellier test at Stade Louis II

PARIS - Fourth-placed Monaco look to stay in touch with the sides above them when they host seventh-placed Montpellier. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET), 250 words)

- -

German Cup

Wolfsburg v Freiburg (1700)

Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim (1830)

Dortmund take on Hoffenheim in all-Bundesliga clash

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund, last year's finalists, take on Hoffenheim in the German Cup last eight as they look to secure a European spot through this competition after a dismal league season so far. (SOCCER-GERMANY/CUP, expect by 2030 GMT/4.30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 300 words)

- -

Italian Cup

Fiorentina v Juventus (1845)

Fiorentina a draw away from Coppa final

MILAN - Fiorentina, leading 2-1 from the first leg, will look to more inspiration from in-form Mohamed Salah when they host Juventus in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final (SOCCER-ITALY/COPPA, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Dutch too dependent on Robben, says Melchiot

LONDON - Netherlands are over-reliant on winger Arjen Robben and the 2014 World Cup semi-finalists are in danger of failing to make next year's European Championship, according to former defender Mario Melchiot. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CHELSEA-MELCHIOT (INTERVIEW), moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 650 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Build-up to the Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia - We continue our build-up to this week's Masters at Augusta National, the first of the year's four majors, where American left-hander Bubba Watson will defend his title. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Steve Keating, Larry Fine and Andrew Both, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Hernandez hot as Mariners begin with Angels win

Felix Hernandez allowed just two hits and one run while striking out 10 in a fabulous start as Seattle beat the Los Angeles Angels in Opening Day for most Major League teams. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NBA

Lopez leads Nets past Portland

Brook Lopez collected 32 points and nine rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets held on for a victory over the playoff-bound Portland Trail Blazers in the only game on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

- - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Duke beat upset kings Wisconsin for collegiate title

Led by their fabulous freshman guards, Duke clawed their way back from a second-half deficit and stung Wisconsin 68-63 to claim the U.S. collegiate national championship on Monday. (BASKETBALL-NCAA/ (PIX), expect by 0615 GMT/02:15 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NHL

Jets fire to win over Wild

Needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Winnipeg Jets played like a desperate team, out-working and out-scoring the reeling Minnesota Wild. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco (to 12)

Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S. (to 12)

WTA: Katowice Open, Poland (to 12) Family Circle Cup, Charleston, U.S. (to 12)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia desk editor: Ian Ransom)