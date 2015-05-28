Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

FIFA

ZURICH/NEW YORK - The world's most popular sport was plunged into turmoil as seven senior soccer officials were arrested on U.S. corruption charges and faced extradition from Switzerland, whose authorities also announced a criminal investigation into the awarding of the next two World Cups. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (WRAPUP 8, moved, by Mike Collett, Brian Homewood and Nate Ryamond, 1,000 words)

- -

Blatter promises to root out any wrongdoing

ZURICH - FIFA chief Sepp Blatter said he was determined to "root out any wrongdoing in football" after seven leading soccer officials were arrested on corruption charges by U.S. and Swiss authorities. (SOCCCER-FIFA/CORRUPTION-BLATTER, moved, by Brian Homewood, 200 words)

- -

FIFA contender Prince Ali says FIFA crisis "cannot continue"

LONDON - Jordan's Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, a candidate to succeed Sepp Blatter as the head of soccer's governing body, said on Wednesday that FIFA needed leadership that could restore the confidence of fans around the world. (SOCCER FIFA/ARRESTS ALI, moved, 300 words)

- -

Women's World Cup concerned over controversy

Women's World Cup officials and sponsors expressed concern over the corruption scandal swirling around world soccer's governing body while trying to keep the focus on the global showcase that kicks off in 10 days across Canada. (SOCCER-FIFA/WOMEN, moved, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

FIFA scandal will not affect U-20 tournament

WELLINGTON - Officials involved in FIFA's under-20 World Cup moved to distance themselves from the governing body's political and legal issues by talking up the tournament scheduled over the next three weeks in New Zealand. (SOCCER-FIFA/CORRUPTION-U20, moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 600 words)

- -

Kane-mania goes Down Under as Spurs arrive in Sydney

SYDNEY - Tottenham Hostpur manager Mauricio Pochettino and striker Harry Kane address the media after their arrival in Australia for their friendly against Sydney FC. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/SPURS-AUSTRALIA, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- -

FA Cup

Arsenal seek record 12th FA Cup against Villa

Arsene Wenger will seek to guide Arsenal to a record 12th FA Cup triumph when they face Aston Villa on Saturday and become the most successful manager in the history of the grand old competition. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PREVIEW), moved, 450 words)

- -

King's Cup

Barca seeking 27th King's Cup in final against Bilbao

MADRID - La Liga champions Barcelona can win a record-extending 27th King's Cup crown and secure the second of a possible treble of trophies when they host Athletic Bilbao for the final at the Nou Camp on Saturday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PREVIEW), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Benitez to speak amid expectations Real move imminent

NAPLES, Italy - Napoli coach Rafa Benitez will hold a news conference with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis amid widespread expectations the Spaniard is poised to replace the sacked Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. (SOCCER-SPAIN/REAL-BENITEZ, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Warriors into Finals for first time in 40 years

The Golden State Warriors shook off their bumps and bruises and advanced to their first NBA Finals in 40 years after defeating the Houston Rockets 104-90 to clinch their Western Conference Finals series.(NBA-PLAYOFFS/WARRIORS (PIX), moved, 350 words)

- -

What next for Clippers after season of promise ends early?

LOS ANGELES - As the Cavaliers and most likely the Warriors prepare to battle for the NBA Championship, the Los Angeles Clippers can only reflect on what might have been after a season of rich and timely promise ended abruptly. (NBA-CLIPPERS/FUTURE (FEATURE), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- - - -

NHL

Blackhawks send Western finals to decider

The Chicago Blackhawks scored three goals during a four-minute stretch in the second period to power to a 5-2 victory over Anaheim that forced a Game Seven in their Western Conference Final series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/BLACKHAWKS (PIX), moved, 350 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

French Open, Paris (to June 7)

Nadal, Djokovic and Serena in action at Roland Garros

PARIS - Holder Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray all feature on a packed schedule with the Spaniard facing fellow Spaniard Nicolas Almagro in his second round match, while women's top seed Serena Williams is up against Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsman. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect from 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, reporting by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot)

- - - -

SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES

Reuters will run a series of daily features in the countdown to the Southeast Asian Games taking place in Singapore from June 5-16.

- -

SINGAPORE - Singaporean swimmer Joseph Schooling is chasing nine gold medals at the Southeast Asian Games and already has his sights set on bigger goals next year. (GAMES-SEA/SCHOOLING, exoect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Julian Linden, 500 words, pix, TV, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v New Zealand second test (to June 2)

Captains Cook and McCullum hold news conferences

LEEDS, England - England captain Alastair Cook and his New Zealand counterpart Brendon McCullum discuss the prospects for the second test at Headingley starting on Friday following England's thrilling 124-run win in the first match at Lord's. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Irish Open (to 31)

McIlroy keen to lay Irish demons to rest

World number on Rory McIlroy faces a tough challenge to end a terrible run at the Irish Open, having missed the cut in the last two years, though three practice rounds at Royal County Down has made him more than confident. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Bernie McGuire, 400 words)

- -

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson (to 31) Irving, Texas

Spieth to tee off with fellow young guns at Byron Nelson

Masters champion, hometown favourite and world number two Jordan Spieth launches his title bid in the company of fellow American young guns Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas in the opening round at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 31)

Contador leads Astana duo heading into 18th stage

Alberto Contador of Tinkoff-Saxo leads Astana duo Mikel Landa, also of Spain, and Italian Fabio Aru by four minutes two seconds and 4min 52sec respectively heading into the 18th stage from . (CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

LONDON - Saracens, appearing in their fourth final in six years, take on Bath, seeking their first title since 1996, in English rugby's Premiership final at Twickenham. (RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/PREMIERSHIP (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words plus sidebars)

