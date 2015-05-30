Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

SOCCER

FIFA election

Blatter set to hold news conference

ZURICH - FIFA's executive committee meet to decide the allocation of regional slots at the 2018 World Cup in Russia while reelected president Sepp Blatter is also expected to hold a news conference. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1030 GMT/6:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

Spurs in Sydney

Bumper crowd expected as Spurs, Kane hit Sydney

SYDNEY - More than 70,000 fans are expected at Sydney's Olympic stadium to see if Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane can extend his prolific run of goalscoring when the Premier League outfit take on A-League runners-up Sydney FC. (SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/SPURS (PIX, TV), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- -

English FA Cup final

Villa have it all to do against Arsenal in FA Cup final

LONDON - Arsene Wenger's Arsenal will be heavy favourites to defeat Tim Sherwood's Aston Villa in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

- -

King's Cup final

Bilbao coach Valverde faces daunting final against Barca

BARCELONA - Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde says he is facing one of the toughest tasks of his career as he looks to mastermind victory over La Liga champions Barcelona in the King's Cup final. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX, TV), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

- -

German Cup final

Dortmund take on Wolfsburg in German Cup final

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund aim to salvage some silverware from an otherwise disappointing season in Juergen Klopp's last game in charge, while VfL Wolfsburg are looking for their first German Cup triumph. (SOCCER-GERMANY/CUP (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

French Cup final

PSG meet rank outsiders Auxerre in French Cup final

PARIS - Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain take on second tier hopefuls Auxerre in the French Cup final. (SOCCER-FRANCE/CUP (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

French Open, Paris (to June 7)

Nadal and Serena take centre stage in Paris

PARIS - Nine-times champion Rafa Nadal takes on Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov in the third round while top seed Novak Djokovic meets Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis. Serena Willaims, the women's top seed, faces former world number one Victoria Azarenka. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour, Irish Open (to 31)

Six share lead at Royal County Down as Rory misses cut

NEWCASTLE, Northern Ireland - British trio Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Wood and Richie Ramsay share the lead with Dane Soren Kjeldsen, Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger going into the third round at Royal County Down. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Bernie McGuire, 500 words)

- -

PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Irving, Texas (to 31)

Rookie Curran in tie for lead at weather-hit Byron Nelson

PGA Tour rookie Jon Curran capitalised on a fast start and some pinpoint iron shots to surge into a three-way tie for the lead in the weather-disrupted second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson in Irving, Texas. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 300 words)

- -

LPGA Tour

ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, New Jersey (to 31)

Lewis back on New Jersey shores to defend LPGA title

Morgan Pressel, benefiting from a swing change made earlier this year, spectacularly eagled her final hole to seize a one-shot lead in the opening round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, New Jersey. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), moved, 300 words)

- - - -

NHL

Lightning edge Rangers to claim Stanley Cup berth

NEW YORK - The Tampa Bay Lightning booked a Stanley Cup Finals berth with a 2-0 victory over the New York Rangers, the visitors breaking home goaltender Henrik Lundqvist's Game Seven dominance to claim the Eastern Conference championship. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/RANGERS (PIX), moved, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v New Zealand, second test (to June 2)

New Zealand have the edge after Ronchi magic

LEEDS, England - New Zealand resume on 297 for eight on the second day after Luke Ronchi struck a brilliant 88 on his test debut to help the touring side recover from a poor start at Headingley. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1215 GMT/8:15 AM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Saracens face Bath in showpiece match at Twickenham

LONDON - Saracens, appearing in their fourth Premiership final in six years, take on Bath, seeking their first title since 1996, in English rugby's showpiece club match at Twickenham. (RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/PREMIERSHIP (PIX), expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- -

Super Rugby Round 16

Otago Highlanders v Waikato Chiefs, Invercargill (0735)

Western Force v Queensland Reds, Perth (0940)

Stormers v Cheetahs, Cape Town (1705)

Lions v New South Wales Waratahs, Johannesburg (1710)

- -

Highlanders face Chiefs with playoff berth at stake

The Otago Highlanders and the Waikato Chiefs clash in all-New Zealand Super rugby match that will almost certainly guarantee the winner a spot in the playoffs. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/HIGHLANDERS, expect by 0930 GMT/5:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES

Reuters will run a series of daily features in the countdown to the Southeast Asian Games taking place in Singapore from June 5-16.

- -

Indonesian jumper Londa eyeing Olympic mark

SINGAPORE - While the tourists bask on Bali's famed beaches, Indonesian long jumper Maria Natalia Londa ploughs through her training sessions on the white sand hoping the hard work will take her to another picturesque seaside spot. (GAMES-SEA/LONDA, moving at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 420 words)

- -

Profiles of some lesser-known sports at the SEA Games

SINGAPORE - Singapore will host the 28th Southeast Asian Games from June 5-16, where 11 nations will compete for 402 gold medals across 36 sports. While many events feature in the Olympics, some are not that well known outside the region and we look at a few of the more diverse sports. (GAMES-SEA/SPORTS, moving at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by John O'Brien, 550 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 31)

Contador in command in Italy

Twice Tour de France champion Alberto Contador takes a lead of four minutes 37 seconds into the 20th stage. (CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Prefontaine Classic: Diamond League, Eugene, Oregon

