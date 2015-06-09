Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

FIFA in crisis

Bach warns FIFA that reforms will be painful

LAUSANNE - International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach encouraged FIFA to continue with its reforms but warned soccer's scandal-plagued governing body that the process would be painful. (SOCCER-FIFA/IOC (TV), moved, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Australia will not bid for FIFA events until change

MELBOURNE - Australia has shelved its bid for the 2023 Women's World Cup pending an "overhaul" of FIFA as the global soccer governing body reels from a corruption scandal. (SOCCER-FIFA/AUSTRALIA, moved, 350 words)

Lowy says Australia never had a chance for World Cup bid

MELBOURNE - Australia's bid for the 2022 World Cup never stood a chance because their delegates had not understood that votes were secured in back rooms, Football Federation Australia boss Frank Lowy has said. (SOCCER-FIFA/AUSTRALIA-LOWY, moved, expect update by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

Women's World Cup

U.S. liven up World Cup with win over Matildas

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The United States brought the Women's World Cup to life as they rose to the top of the 'Group of Death' with a 3-1 win over Australia in front of a raucous crowd.(SOCCER-WOMEN/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Steve Keating, 450 words)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Francisca Ordega scored a late equaliser for Nigeria to earn a 3-3 draw with Sweden in their Group D Women's World Cup opener. (SOCCER-WORLD/SWEDEN, moved, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Megan Rapinoe scored twice to lead the United States to a 3-1 win over Australia in their Women's World Cup opener, extending their unbeaten run against the Matildas to 25 games. (SOCCER-WORLD/US (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

Gaelle Enganamouit scored a hat-trick as Cameroon belied their lowly world ranking of 53rd with a commanding 6-0 victory over fellow Women's World Cup debutants Ecuador in their Group C opener in Vancouver. (SOCCER WOMEN/CAMEROON, moved, 300 words)

GOLF

LPGA Tour

Women's PGA Championship (till 14)

Second women's major of season a partnership with PGA

RYE, New York - Women's U.S. Open champion Michelle Wie and world number two Park In-bee of South Korea are among top contenders at the Women's PGA Championship meeting the press at Westchester Country Club for the second women's major of the year. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

PGA Tour

Donald earns U.S. Open spots

England's former world number one Luke Donald led a host of big-name players who fought their way through 36 holes of qualifying on Monday to secure spots at next week's U.S. Open. (GOLF-OPEN/QUALIFYING, moved, 300 words)

NHL

Stanley Cup Final

Lightning score late to take series lead vs Blackhawks

The Tampa Bay Lightning shrugged off a hostile Chicago crowd to score twice in the third period and beat the Blackhawks 3-2 on Monday, giving them a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.(NHL-STANLEY/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Royals down Twins in division showdown

Kansas City got just enough early offense and six shutout innings from starter Jason Vargas in a 3-1 win over Minnesota at Target Field. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

CRICKET

England v New Zealand first one-day international

New-look England take on World Cup runners-up

England and New Zealand, runners-up in this year's World Cup, meet at Edgbaston, Birmingham in the first of five one-day internationals following a fluctuating test series which ended 1-1. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Topshelf Open, Netherlands (to 14)

WTA: Nottingham Open (to 15)

ATP: Mercedes Cup, Stuttgart (to 14)

