SOCCER

Morocco denies bribe allegations over 1998 World Cup bid

RABAT - Morocco's football federation has denied allegations the country paid a bribe to a FIFA executive during its unsuccessful bid to host the 1998 World Cup. (SOCCER-FIFA/MOROCCO, moved, 300 words)

Copa America

Venezuela make Copa history by beating Colombia 1-0

SANTIAGO - Venezuela beat Colombia 1-0 at the Copa America in the biggest upset of the tournament so far and their first ever victory over their South American neighbours in the competition. (SOCCER-COPA/, moved, by Gideon Long, 400 words)

Women's World Cup (to July 5)

NBA

Warriors move within one win of NBA title

The Golden State Warriors won the battle of small-ball and defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-91 on Sunday to move within a win of their first NBA title in 40 years. (NBA-FINALS/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Blue Jays earn 11th consecutive win

Toronto earned their 11th straight win to match the longest winning streak in franchise history after routing Boston. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

GOLF

Women's PGA Championship

Park In-bee wins Women's PGA major for third time in a row

HARRISON, New York - Park In-bee closed with a superbly solid 68 to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship by five shots on Sunday as her closest rival took a roller-coaster ride at the undulating Westchester Country Club. (GOLF-LPGA/, moved, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

For new Korean wave, perfect practice makes perfect

SEOUL - Unswerving dedication to endless hours of practice has long been touted as the key to South Korean success on the LPGA Tour, but for the current crop dominating the U.S. women's circuit the days of bashing balls until their hands bleed are long gone. (GOLF-LPGA/SOUTHKOREA (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Peter Rutherford, 700 words)

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Classic, Memphis

Argentine Fabian Gomez surprise winner in Memphis

Fabian Gomez of Argentina had a tidy final round at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and cleaned up his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

Champions Tour: Senior Players Championship

Langer defends Senior Players title with six-stroke romp

German Bernhard Langer captured his fifth career senior major in style when he completed a six-stroke romp at the Senior Players Championship in Massachusetts. (GOLF-SENIOR/, moved, 300 words)

CRICKET

West Indies v Australia, Kingston, second test

Australia crush West Indies to win series 2-0

Australia maintained their dominance over West Indies with a crushing 277-run victory on the fourth day of the second test in Jamaica on Sunday to claim a 2-0 series win. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, moved, 400 words)

England v New Zealand, Southampton, third ODI

Williamson, Taylor guide New Zealand to victory

LONDON - Fluent centuries by Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor powered New Zealand to a comfortable three-wicket win over England in the third one-day international in Southampton on Sunday. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, moved, 300 words)

EUROPEAN GAMES

European Games in full swing

BAKU - The inaugural European Games are in full swing with a third day of medals competitions in the Azeri capital on Monday. (GAMES-EUROPE/ (PIX, TV), by Tom Hayward, expect throughout)

TENNIS

WTA: Aegon Classic, Birmingham, England (to 21)

ATP: Aegon Championships, Queens Club, London (to 21)

Halle Open, Halle, Germany (to 21)

CYCLING

Tour of Switzerland (to 21)

