Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Liberia FA Chairman Bility to stand for FIFA presidency

Liberia football association chairman Musa Bility announced he would stand as a candidate to become the next president of FIFA following the resignation of Sepp Blatter, the BBC reported. (SOCCER-FIFA/PRESIDENT-LIBERIA, moved, 350 words)

- -

Pleas for help to FIFA going unanswered, Nepal official says

Repeated pleas to embattled FIFA President Sepp Blatter and other senior officials asking for help to end "chaos and lawlessness" in Nepal's football federation (ANFA) have gone unanswered, the Asian body's vice president told Reuters. (SOCCER-FIFA/NEPAL, moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Copa America

Venezuela seek second straight Copa America victory

VALPARAISO, Chile - Venezuela seek to build on their shock opening-round defeat of Colombia by disposing of Peru in their second match while Peru, beaten by Brazil at the weekend, need a victory to stay in contention. (SOCCER-COPA/M12 (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Gideon Long, 400 words)

- -

Women's World Cup

U.S. stay calm as Solo storm threatens to pick up steam

On the surface the U.S. team are ticking along nicely in the Women's World Cup in Canada, but a growing controversy over allegations surrounding goalkeeper Hope Solo are threatening to take the gloss off the team's performances. (SOCCER-WOMEN/US, moved, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

U.S. Open (to 21)

Johnson, Stenson share Open lead, Tiger cards 80

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington - Dustin Johnson and Henrik Stenson set the first-round pace at the U.S. Open on Thursday on a day of remarkable highs and lows as Tiger Woods shot an 80, his fourth-worst score as a professional. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Steve Keating, 450 words)

- -

Chambers Bay greens 'perfectly fine', says Ogilvy

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington - Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia led a chorus of criticism of the greens during the U.S. Open first round on Thursday but former champion Geoff Ogilvy felt that good putters "would prevail". (GOLF-OPEN/OGILVY (INTERVIEW), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 550 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Rodriguez shines as Yankees defeat Marlins

Alex Rodriguez came within one hit of the vaunted 3,000 club while Carlos Beltran belted a two-run homer as the New York Yankees defeated the Miami Marlins. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Austrian Formula One Grand Prix

First practice at the Red Bull Ring

SPIELBERG, Austria - Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg will be the men to beat in first practice for Sunday's race. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/(PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Aegon Championships, Queen's Club, London (to 21)

Murray faces giantkiller Muller

LONDON - Andy Murray will be in action against Luxembourg giantkiller Gilles Muller, who beat 2014 champion Grigor Dimitrov, in the quarter-finals while Canada's Milos Raonic takes on Frenchman Gilles Simon. (TENNIS-MEN/QUEENS, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Halle Open, Germany (to 21)

Federer eyes last four spot at Halle

HALLE - World number two Roger Federer takes on underdog Florian Mayer as the top seed looks to book a last four spot and a shot at an eighth title at the grasscourt tournament. (TENNIS-MEN/HALLE (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

- -

Second 'Serena slam' on cards if she remains consistent

Serena Williams has a great chance to sweep to victory at Wimbledon and hold all four grand slam titles at the same time but she must raise her consistency, former champions Chris Evert and John McEnroe. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/SERENA, moved, 450 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Pakistan 1st test, Galle (to 21)

Silva targets century as Sri Lanka resume on 178-3

Kaushal Silva (80 not out) will be aiming to complete his second test hundred when Sri Lanka resume their first inning on 178 for three on day three against Pakistan. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

EUROPEAN GAMES

European Games in full swing

BAKU - The inaugural European Games are in full swing with a gold medals up for grabs in the Azeri capital on Friday. (GAMES-EUROPE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Tom Hayward)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Switzerland (to 21)

Copy on merit

- - - -

HORSE RACING

Royal Ascot, England (to 20)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)