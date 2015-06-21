Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

GOLF

U.S. Open (to 21)

Gritty Day grabs share of U.S. Open lead

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington - Jason Day wrote his name into U.S. Open folklore on Saturday, grabbing a share of the third-round lead on a punishing Chambers Bay layout that had literally brought the Australian to his knees a day earlier. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Steve Keating, 500 words)

- -

Gary Player pans U.S. Open venue, calling it a 'tragedy'

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington - Nine-times major champion Gary Player slammed as a "tragedy" this week's U.S. Open site, adding his name to the growing list of critics of the links-style Chambers Bay layout. (GOLF-OPEN/PLAYER (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Scherzer almost perfect against Pirates

The Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer came within one out of a perfect game as he pitched a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates, winning 6-0 at home. (BASEBALL-NATIONALS/SCHERZER, moved, 300 words)

- -

Simmons hits Braves to victory against Mets

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons matched a career high with four hits to spark the Atlanta Braves to a win over the New York Mets. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Austrian Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton on pole with Stewart's record in sight

SPIELBERG, Austria - Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton can equal Jackie Stewart's 1970 record of leading 17 successive races after securing pole position at the Red Bull Ring. The championship pacesetter has Mercedes team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg alongside on the front row. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/1000 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Aegon Championships, Queen's Club, London (to 21)

Anderson awaits Murray or Troicki in final

LONDON - Big-serving South African Kevin Anderson will play his first grasscourt final on the ATP Tour but must wait until the second semi-final between home favourite Andy Murray and Viktor Troicki concludes in the morning before he knows who he will face. (TENNIS-MEN/QUEENS, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Halle Open, Germany (to 21)

Federer eyes eighth Halle title as Wimbledon nears

HALLE, Germany - Top seed Roger Federer will attempt to win the Halle Open for a record-extending eighth time when he faces Italian Andreas Seppi in the final of the Wimbledon warmup event. (TENNIS-MEN/HALLE (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Argentina beat Jamaica to finish top of Copa group

VINA DEL MAR, Chile - An early goal from Gonzalo Higuain was enough to give Argentina a 1-0 victory over Jamaica at the Copa America and secure their place in the quarter-finals as winners of Group B. (SOCCER-COPA/M16 (PIX), moved, 300 words)

- - - -

Women's World Cup (to July 5)

Rampant Germany, gritty China advance into quarters

EDMONTON - Twice champions Germany and a resurgent China reached the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup after contrasting victories in the first matches in the knockout phase of the competition. (SOCCER-WOMEN/CHINA (PIX), moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- -

Major League Soccer

Seattle stumble to home loss without Dempsey

Superb goals either side of half-time by Sanna Nyassi and Matias Perez Garcia gave the San Jose Earthquake a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders, who were without the suspended Clint Dempsey, in Major League Soccer on Saturday. (SOCCER-MLS/, moved, 250 words)

- -

Zaragoza lead Las Palmas before playoff final return

MADRID - Real Zaragoza, seeking a return to Spain's top flight after two seasons in the second division, look to protect a 3-1 lead over Las Palmas when they play the second leg of their playoff final at the Canary Islands club. (SOCCER-SPAIN/PROMOTION, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Hansen names five uncapped players in extended NZ squad

AUCKLAND - Wellington Hurricanes outside back Nehe Milner Skudder and Canterbury Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor were two of the biggest surprises in Steve Hansen's extended All Blacks squad named on Sunday. (RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/, moved, 300 words)

- -

Highlander Naholo another weapon in All Blacks arsenal

What's better than having Julian Savea in the squad of a champion side in a World Cup year? Two Julian Saveas, according to All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, who is set to blood another explosive winger in the form of Waisake Naholo. (RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/NAHOLO, expect by 0730 GMT/3:30 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

- -

Elliot completes remarkable return from neck surgery

WELLINGTON - Hika Elliot's comeback was completed with his selection in an extended All Blacks squad that is making its final preparations for the defence of their World Cup title in England later this year. (RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/ELLIOT, expect by 0730 GMT/3:30 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Pakistan first test, Galle (to 21)

Hosts trail by 54 runs going into final day

Sri Lanka resume on 63 for two in their second innings, with Dimuth Karunaratne unbeaten on 36 and Dilruwan Perera nought not out, at the start of the fifth day. They trail Pakistan by 54 runs. (CRICKET-LANKA/, moved, 300 words)

- -

Bangladesh v India, Dhaka, second ODI

Stung India eye revival against buoyant Bangladesh

Smarting from Thursday's comprehensice defeat, India will look for a series-levelling victory against an upbeat Bangladesh in the second one-dayer at Mirpur. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

EUROPEAN GAMES

Road race gold up for grabs

BAKU - Julian Alaphillipe (France), Tom Boonen (Belgium), Niki Terpstra (Netherlands), Ilnur Zakarin (Russia) and Italy's Filipo Pozzato are among the leading contenders for the men's road race title while gold medals will also be won in athletics, shooting, trampoline, gymnastics, diving and beach volleyball on the 10th day of competition. (GAMES-EUROPE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Tom Hayward and Justin Palmer)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Switzerland (to 21)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)