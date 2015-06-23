Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

FIFA crisis

FirstCaribbean bank begins internal review on FIFA scandal

TORONTO - CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank FCIB.JS has begun an internal review to find out whether or not the bank was used for illicit purposes in the FIFA bribery scandal, a spokeswoman said. (SOCCER-FIFA/FIRSTCARIBBEAN moved, 350 words)

Anti-money laundering body deletes FIFA-related warning

LONDON - A world anti-money laundering body has deleted all trace of an alert it issued last week warning that financial institutions had not done enough to police suspicious financial activity by officials at FIFA, soccer's global governing body. (FIFA/BANKS-WARNING, moved, by Mark Hosenball and Brett Wolf, 400 words)

Women's World Cup (to July 5)

England beat Norway to seal quarter-final spot

OTTAWA - England defender Lucy Bronze scored from long range to give her side a 2-1 win over Norway in a second round Women's World Cup game on Monday and set up a quarter-final clash against hosts Canada. (SOCCER-WOMEN/ENGLAND, moved, by David Ljunggren, 400 words)

United States advance with win over Colombia

EDMONTON - The United States moved into the last eight of the Women's World Cup thanks to second-half goals from Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd in a 2-0 win over 10-woman Colombia. (SOCCER-WOMEN/US (PIX), moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Big blasting Blue Jays overcome Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays continued their high-scoring ways, hitting three home runs in an 8-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

GOLF

Ready or not, McIlroy and Spieth are golf's hottest rivalry

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington - It was Fathers Day on Sunday but the kids were in charge at Chambers Bay as Jordan Spieth won a U.S. Open that put all four majors in the hands of golf's young guns, signaling a changing of the guard is complete. (GOLF-OPEN/GUARD (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

Chambers Bay, a controversial Open venue for the players

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington - Masters champion Jordan Spieth gave Chambers Bay a worthy winner at the U.S. Open after a riveting final round but the greens on the links-style layout did not meet with universal player approval. (GOLF-OPEN/CHAMBERS (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

CYCLING

Danish anti-doping report into cycling

COPENHAGEN - The Danish Anti-Doping Authority and the National Olympic Committee publish a joint report into doping in the sport of cycling between 1998 and 2015. (CYCLING-DENMARK/, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 400 words)

EUROPEAN GAMES

BAKU - Played in half court with one hoop, the self-proclaimed "number one urban sport in the world" of 3 x 3 basketball gets undwerway, as do the swimming and fencing competitions on day 12. (GAMES-EUROPE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Tom Hayward and Justin Palmer, 400 words)

RUGBY

No room for Cooper at the Waratahs, Beale an injury worry

SYDNEY - There is no room at the New South Wales Waratahs for Wallabies flyhalf Quade Cooper and he would struggle to get into the side in any case, assistant coach Daryl Gibson said. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/WARATAHS, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

TENNIS

WTA: Eastbourne International (to 28)

ATP: Aegon Open, Nottingham (to 28)

CRICKET

England v New Zealand, Manchester, Only T20 (Asia Desk: John O'Brien)