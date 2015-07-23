Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

FIFA

Prince Ali tells Blatter to stay away from reform process

Prince Ali bin Al Hussein of Jordan, who failed in an attempt to replace Sepp Blatter as FIFA president in May, says Blatter should not be handling the reform process at world football's scandal-hit governing body and that the task should be left to his successor. (SOCCER-FIFA/ALI, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- -

Platini, romantic or pragmatist?

ZURICH - UEFA president Michel Platini, who is pondering a bid for the FIFA presidency, potrays himself as an old-fashioned romantic but in practice behaves more like a ruthless pragmatist. (SOCCER FIFA/PLATINI (NEWSMAKER), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 700 words)

- -

Also see SOCCER FIFA/REFORMS (FACTBOX)

- -

CONCACAF Gold Cup (to 26)

Jamaica to meet Mexico in Gold Cup final

Darren Mattocks and Giles Barnes scored first-half goals to propel Jamaica to an upset 2-1 victory over the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals in Atlanta on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CONCACAF/GOLD (PIX), moved, 500 words)

- -

Libertadores Cup semi-final, second leg

Tigres maul Internacional to reach Libertadores final

MONTERREY - Tigres became the third Mexican side to reach the Libertadores Cup final on Wednesday when they overcame a first leg deficit to beat Internacional 4-3 on aggregate and advance to a showdown against Argentina's River Plate next week. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/, moved, 430 words)

- -

Europa League second qualifying round, second leg

Results only

- -

Russia World Cup transport plans to deliver winning results

ST PETERSBURG - Saransk, the smallest Russian World Cup city, is set to be among the biggest winners with a new international airport putting its name on the map as Russia's transport modernisation programme gets into top gear with the World Cup approaching. (SOCCER-WORLD/TRANSPORT (FEATURE, PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 800 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Froome looks to consolidate in the Alps

Yellow jersey holder Chris Froome will be looking to hold off his rivals in the 186.5 km 18th stage of the Tour de France from Gap to Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix

Formula One back on the road after break and Bianchi funeral

BUDAPEST - Formula One regroups in sombre mood following the death of Jules Bianchi but with drivers keen to get back on track after the German Grand Prix cancellation left a hole in the calendar. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/(PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Canadian Open, Ontario (to 26)

Day, Koepka and Clark set for Canadian Open challenge

South African Tim Clark is looking forward to "a fun week" for his title defence at the Canadian Open where he hopes to put behind him a frustrating 2015 campaign that was derailed by elbow surgery in February. (GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, 400 words)

- -

Lahiri says matter of time before next Asian major winner

MUMBAI - India's Anirban Lahiri believes a lack of experience cost him dearly in the last two rounds of the British Open but the Asian Tour money leader is confident the region will soon be celebrating another male major winner. (GOLF-ASIA/LAHIRI, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

- -

European Tour:

European Masters, Montana, Switzerland (to 26)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Dodgers beat Braves, Orioles face Yankees in New York

Mike Bolsinger allowed just three hits and an unearned run over seven innings as the Dodgers completed a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves.(BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

PAN AM GAMES

Pan American Games (to 26)

De Grasse wins 100m title, St Lucia strikes Pan Am gold

TORONTO - Canada's Andre De Grasse and Jamaica's Sherone Simpson won their respective 100 metres finals at the Pan American Games on Wednesday while St Lucia enjoyed a landmark moment at the multi-sport competition. (GAMES-PANAM/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), moved, by Frank Pingue, 550 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Bangladesh v South Africa, first test (to 25), Chittagong

Bangladesh lose captain Rahim, overtake South Africa

Bangladesh lost captain Mushfiqur Rahim early before overtaking South Africa's first innings total on the third day of the opening test at Chittagong on Thursday. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, expect throughout, 400 words)

- -

India pick test team for Sri Lanka series

NEW DELHI - India will name their test squad for the three-match series in Sri Lanka starting next month. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect by 0800 GMT/4 A.M. ET, 300 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Foley back, Pocock gets Wallabies start for Pumas test

SYDNEY - Australia coach Michael Cheika has made seven changes to his team for this weekend's test against Argentina, bringing Bernard Foley back at flyhalf and giving David Pocock the start at openside flanker. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA-TEAM, moved, 400 words)

- -

All Blacks coach talks to press

JOHANNESBURG - New Zealand coach Steve Hansen hosts a press conference ahead of the All Blacks' Rugby Championship clash with South Africa at Ellis Park on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/NEWZEALAND, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

- -

Clash of World Cup heavyweight could indicate contenders

JOHANNESBURG - Two of the top contenders for Rugby World Cup glory later this year clash in the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship at Ellis Park in an indicator of potential form for the tournament in England in September and October. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA (PREVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

- -

Wallaby Speight signs up for sevens to pursue Olympic dream

SYDNEY - Wallabies winger Henry Speight has signed up to play sevens next year with an eye on making the Australia team for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (RUGBY UNION-OLYMPICS/AUSTRALIA, moved, 400 words)

- - - - (Asia Desk Editor: John O'Brien)