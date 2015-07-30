Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

OLYMPICS

Olympic hopefuls wrap up campaigns ahead of IOC vote

KUALA LUMPUR - Olympic hopefuls Almaty and Beijing wrap up their two-year campaigns to win the 2022 Winter Olympics as the International Olympic Committee prepares for Friday's vote. (OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Julian Linden and Karolos Grohmann)

Japan dismisses plagiarism claims over 2020 logo

TOKYO - Tokyo Olympics organisers said there is no problem with their new logo after discussions arose about possible plagiarism, with internet commentators suggesting there was a resemblance to an overseas design. (OLYMPICS-JAPAN/EMBLEM, moved, by Elaine Lies, 360 words)

FIFA

South Korea's Chung discusses FIFA bid

SEOUL - South Korea's Chung Mong-joon, one of the most influential figures in Asian football, is expected to announce his candidacy for the FIFA presidency next month. The Hyundai business tycoon talks to Reuters about the problems facing world soccer's governing body and his plans for repairing FIFA's tattered image. (SOCCER-FIFA/CHUNG (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV) expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

SOCCER

Libertadores Cup final

Tigres (Mexico) v River Plate (Argentina)

River on course after Tigres tread water at home

MONTERREY, Mexico - River Plate moved into position to claim a third Libertadores Cup title on Wednesday when the Argentine side held Tigres to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the final, giving them the edge going into the home fixture in Buenos Aires next week. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/, moved, by Andrew Downie, 400 words)

International Champions Cup

PSG beat Manchester United in Chicago

Blaise Matuidi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored first half goals as Paris Saint-Germain beat Manchester United 2-0 on Wednesday in their International Champions Cup clash in Chicago. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, moved, 200 words)

Real Madrid face AC Milan in Shanghai

Spanish giants Real Madrid take on AC Milan in the finale of the Asian edition of the International Champions Cup. Both teams are coming into the game in Shanghai after victories over Inter Milan. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHINA expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 300 words)

MLS All-Star Game

Kakak leads MLS Stars past Tottenham Hotspur

Former Brazil international Kaka made the most of his first appearance in the Major League Soccer All-Star Game as he helped lead his team past English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on Wednesday. (SOCCER-MLS/, moved, 200 words)

Europa League third qualifying round first leg

Results only

Transfer news

We will bring you all the latest transfer news from the Premier League and the rest of Europe as clubs prepare for the new season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

BASEBALL

Tigers pounce on Cabrera errors to overcome Rays

Detroit took advantage in the seventh of two misplays by Rays shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera to score two unearned runs and record a 2-1 victory. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

England v Australia third test, Birmingham (to Aug 2)

Cricket-England look to build big lead on day two

BIRMINGHAM - England, who bowled Australia out for 136 on Wednesday, will resume day two trailing by three runs with seven first innings wickets in hand as they look to build a big lead. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), expect by 1230 GMT/8 AM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

Bangladesh v South Africa, second test, Dhaka (to Aug. 3)

Steyn enters 400-wicket club, Bangladesh 75-1 at lunch

DHAKA - Dale Steyn became the second South African bowler to claim 400 test wickets but Bangladesh overcame the loss of Tamim Iqbal to reach 75 for one at lunch on the opening day of the second and final test on Thursday. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/ expect throughout, 400 words)

Sri Lanka v Pakistan, first T20, Colombo

Confident Pakistan look to extend winning run

COLOMBO - Pakistan have won the test and the one-day international series against hosts Sri Lanka and will start as favourites in the first of the two-match Twenty20 series. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia (to Aug 2)

Rose prepares for title defence at Quicken Loans National

English world number seven Justin Rose defends his title at this week's Quicken Loans National in Gainesville, Virginia, having won last year's edition at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

European Tour: Paul Lawrie Matchplay, Aberdeen (to Aug 2)

Copy on merit

ATHLETICS

Diamond League, Stockholm

Oliver and Ibarguen close in on Diamond Race titles

STOCKHOLM - World 110 metres hurdles champion American David Oliver and Colombia's world triple jump holder Caterine Ibarguen aim to move to the brink of winning Diamond Race titles when they compete at the last Diamond League meet before next month's world championships in Beijing. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

AUSTRALIAN RULES

Booing of aboriginal athlete sparks race debate Down Under

SYDNEY - The relentless booing by fans of aboriginal activist and Australian Rules Football legend Adam Goodes has ignited an uncomfortable debate about race in Australia.(AUSTRALIA-RACISM/SPORT, (PIX), expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Matt Siegel, 550 words)

SWIMMING

World Championships, Kazan, Russia (to Aug 9)

Schooling flying the flag for the small ponds

SINGAPORE - As the biggest fish in one of world swimming's smallest ponds, Singapore's Joseph Schooling has set his sights on making a huge splash on the global stage for his tiny Southeast Asian nation. (SWIMMING-WORLD/SCHOOLING, moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Julian Linden, 580 words)

RUGBY

Australia sweating on Hooper hearing

SYDNEY - With back-to-back matches against world champions New Zealand coming up over the next three weeks, Australia are sweating on the outcome of flanker Michael Hooper's judicial hearing into an alleged punch thrown in last weekend's match against Argentina. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/HOOPER, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP: German Open, Hamburg (to Aug 2)

Atlanta Open, U.S. (to Aug 2)

Swiss Open, Gstaad (to Aug 2)

WTA: Baku Cup, Azerbaijan (to Aug 2)

Brazil Cup, Florianopolis, Brazil (to Aug 1)

Copy on merit

RALLYING

Rally of Finland (to 2)

(Asia Desk Editor: John O'Brien)