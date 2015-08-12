Soccer-Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON, March 22 Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
IAAF
New testing exposes more suspect cases, IAAF bans athletes
LONDON - The IAAF has initiated disciplinary action against 28 athletes after they retested samples from the 2005 and 2007 world championships with new technology that can uncover previously undetectable substances and found 32 adverse doping cases. (ATHLETICS-DOPING/IAAF, moved, 600 words)
Bolt-Gatlin world championship clash takes on greater significance
SYDNEY - Usain Bolt's clash with Justin Gatlin in the 100 metres was always going to be the highlight of this month's 15th world athletics championships but after the doping allegations that have rocked track and field it is starting to take on the look of a battle for the very soul of the sport. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/PREVIEW (PIX), expect at 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 700 words)
FIFA
Korean Chung to formally launch bid in Paris
SEOUL - South Korea's Chung Mong-joon will formally launch his bid to become president of world soccer's scandal-hit governing body FIFA on Aug. 17 in France, the home of rival Michel Platini. (SOCCER-FIFA/CHUNG moved, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)
OLYMPICS
2016 organisers report on Rio progress
RIO DE JANEIRO - Top officials with the International Olympic Committee meet in Rio to visit venues and discuss progress one year ahead of South America's first Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro. (OLYMPICS-RIO/PROGRESS, expected by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
SOCCER
English Premier League
We will bring you the latest injury and transfer news from the English Premier League, as well as the views of managers and players after the opening round of fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/TEAM, expect throughout)
UEFA Super Cup
Pedro strike hands Barca Super Cup in nine-goal thriller
TBILISI - Barcelona substitute Pedro scored deep into extra time to secure the European Super Cup with a 5-4 win over Sevilla in a thriller on Tuesday after they surrendered a three-goal lead in Tbilisi. (SOCCER-SUPER/, moved, 400 words)
Dutch championship
Groningen v Twente Enschede (1630)
PEC Zwolle v SC Cambuur (1745)
NEC Nijmegen v Excelsior (1845)
Dutch clubs make belated start to league season
AMSTERDAM - More of the matches postponed from the weekend because of police strike action take place on Wednesday as six clubs make their new season debut. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 250 words)
GOLF
PGA Championship (to 16)
I'm just trying to get better, says struggling Woods
KOHLER, Wisconsin - Tiger Woods, still striving to find consistency with his game, is in unusual territory as he heads into this week's PGA Championship with his PGA Tour season all but over and his world ranking in freefall. (GOLF-PGA/WOODS (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)
TENNIS
ATP Tour:
Rogers Cup, Montreal (to 16)
Djokovic launches hard-court campaign with Rogers Cup win
World number one Novak Djokovic kicked off his bid for a fourth Canadian crown with a 6-3 7-6(4) second round win over a stubborn Thomaz Bellucci at the Rogers Cup. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTREAL, moved, 400 words)
WTA Tour:
Rogers Cup, Toronto (to 16)
Serena shakes off rust, Bouchard woes continue at Rogers Cup
Serena Williams shook off some hard-court rust before rolling to a 2-6 6-3 6-0 win over Italy's Flavia Pennetta at the Rogers Cup on Tuesday, but the home crowd failed to fire up local favourite Eugenie Bouchard, who slumped to another first round exit. (TENNIS-WOMEN/TORONTO, moved, by Steve Keating, 500 words)
BASEBALL
Blue Jays down Athletics
Jose Bautista homered while Drew Hutchison pitched into the eighth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Oakland Athletics 4-2 to extend their winning streak to nine games. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 550 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
CRICKET
India v Sri Lanka, 1st test, Galle
India begin Kohli era against Sri Lanka
Virat Kohli will embark on his first full series as India captain against a Sri Lanka side featuring their retiring batting great Kumar Sangakkara in the first match of the three-test series. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect throughout, 400 words)
RUGBY
Vanquished Boks name team for Argentina trip
DURBAN - South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer will unveil his team ahead of the Springboks' World Cup warm-up match against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-SAFRICA/, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 300 words)
New Zealand v Australia
Eden Park had an ominous feel, says former captain Slack
MELBOURNE - Andrew Slack tried to treat Eden Park as just another ground but the stadium always had a unnerving feel to it, said the last Wallabies captain to celebrate a win over the All Blacks at the ground (RUGBY-AUSTRALIA/SLACK (INTERVIEW), expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)
Pumas name team for second clash with Springboks
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade, whose players are in the unprecedented position of looking for a second successive win over South Africa after their 37-25 Rugby Championship triumph last weekend, names his team for the World Cup warm-up test at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-ARGENTINA/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)
Johnson assesses England's World Cup chances
LONDON - Martin Johnson, who led England to World Cup glory in 2003, runs his eye over the class of 2015 and gives his thoughts on who will triumph at Twickenham on Oct. 31. (RUGBY UNION-JOHNSON/ (INTERVIEW, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 600 words)
