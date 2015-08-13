Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Championship (to 16), Kohler, Wisconsin

Spieth and McIlroy share top billing at Whistling Straits

KOHLER, Wisconsin - The return from injury by world number one Rory McIlroy to defend his title and Jordan Spieth's attempt to win a third grand slam crown this year make the season's final major championship extra special. The pair launch their respective bids in the company of British Open champion Zach Johnson in the opening round. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP Tour: Rogers Cup (to 16)

Murray and Nadal win but other seeds tumble in Montreal

MONTREAL - Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal were winners but six seeds were beaten in a day of upsets in the second round at the Rogers Cup in Montreal. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTREAL, moved, 400 words)

- -

WTA Tour: Rogers Cup (to 16)

Wozniacki out in day of upsets at Rogers Cup

TORONTO - World number five Caroline Wozniacki suffered a second round upset to Swiss Belinda Bencic on Wednesday at the Rogers Cup, then hit back with strong criticism of the WTA. (TENNIS-WOMEN/TORONTO, moved, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

English Premier League

Man City seek early psychological lift against Chelsea

LONDON - The destination of the Premier League trophy will not be decided when current champions Chelsea meet their immediate predecessors Manchester City on Sunday but the winners will get a welcome psychological boost for the long campaign ahead. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/PREVIEW (PIX), moved, by Mike Collett, 550 words)

- -

We will bring you the latest injury and transfer news from the English Premier League as well as the views of managers and players ahead of the second round of fixtures this weekend. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/TEAM, expect throughout)

- -

Coach Dunga announces Brazil squad for September friendlies

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian coach Dunga will announce his squad to play Costa Rica and the USA in September friendlies, his first since Brazil were eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the Copa America in July. (SOCCER-BRAZIL/SQUAD, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Previews for the Aug 22-30 world championships in Beijing

- -

Team Bolt confident sprint king will be alright on the night

KINGSTON - Usain Bolt's coach is convinced the Jamaican phenomenom can once again put aside injury concerns and mediocre form to maintain his grip on the major sprint titles at this month's world championship. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/BOLT (PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, By Kayon Raynor, 578 words)

- -

Unrepentant Gatlin in hot form for Bolt showdown

LONDON - Justin Gatlin will run for the United States in Beijing but to much of the athletics world he might as well appear in a vest bearing a giant syringe such is his position as the tangible manifestation of of the sport's wretched doping past. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/GATLIN, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, By Mitch Phillips, 507 words)

- -

'Air Lavillenie' flying again just in time for worlds

PARIS - After a mid-season wobble, Renaud Lavillenie has stormed back to top form just in time for his bid to complete a collection of major pole vault titles at the world championships in Beijing. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/LAVILLENIE, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 434 words)

- -

Farah set to put Salazar doping storm behind him

LONDON - Mo Farah is set to defend his world 5,000 and 10,000 metres titles in Beijing against the backdrop of the most difficult and chastening season of his career. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/FARAH, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, By Justin Palmer, 375 words)

- -

Eatons target a golden first in Beijing

RALEIGH - After just two years of marriage, Ashton Eaton and Brianne Theisen-Eaton are hoping this month to enjoy what most couples wait 50 years for -- a very special golden celebration. (ATHLETICS-WORLDS/EATONS (PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, By Gene Cherry, 421 words)

- -

Five men to watch out for at world championships

SYDNEY - We will also move brief profiles of five male athletes to watch out for at the world championships in Beijing: (ATHLETICS-WORLD/MEN (PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 669 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Pirates-Cardinals in Round Two of NL Central showdown

Cardinals down Pirates

A rare Yadier Molina triple enabled the St. Louis Cardinals to clinch a 4-2 win over the Pirates. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v India, first test, Galle

Tourists on top in Galle

India, who skittled Sri Lanka for 183 in their first innings on Wednesday, start the second day's play in a commanding position on 128 for two. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect throughout, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Vito, Cooper playing for World Cup spots in Bledisloe showdown

WELLINGTON - Victor Vito and Quade Cooper are both playing for their World Cup places when the All Blacks and Wallabies clash in the defining Bledisloe Cup encounter at Eden Park on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-BLEDISLOE/(PREVIEW), moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 500 words)

McCaw achieves another record in G.A.B. career

WELLINGTON - Richie McCaw will become the most capped player in test rugby in the Bledisloe Cup test against Australia, adding another record to a career that has made him not only a Great All Black, but arguably the greatest. (RUGBY UNION-BLEDISLOE/MCCAW, moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 650 words)

- - - -

BADMINTON

World Championships, Jakarta (to 16)

Big guns target quarter-final berths in Jakarta

Old adversaries Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei bid to remain on course for a semi-final showdown as China's Chen Long steps up the defence of his title in third round action in the Indonesian capital. (BADMINTON-WORLD/ (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Amlan Chakraborty)