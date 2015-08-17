Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Liverpool v Bournemouth (1900)

Promoted Bournemouth face Anfield test

LONDON - Promoted Bournemouth, beaten at home in their first game of the season, travel to Liverpool who will be looking for their second successive victory. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 ET, 400 words)

- -

Champions League

Millions to play for in Champions league playoffs

BERNE - Rank outsiders Skenderbeu and distant Astana will line-up alongside traditional powers such as Manchester United, Valencia and Bayer Leverkusen as the Champions League playoffs kick off get under way with the first legs this week. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/(PREVIEW), moved, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

United's Van Gaal discusses Club Bruges qualifier

LONDON - Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal discusses his team's prospects for their Champions League qualifier first leg against Belgian side Club Bruges at Old Trafford on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/UNITED, expect by 1500 GMT/11:AM ET, 300 words)

- -

Spanish Super Cup

Barca chase comeback triumph against Bilbao at the Nou Camp

BARCELONA - Barcelona need to overturn a 4-0 deficit from Friday's first leg if they are to deny Athletic Bilbao their first silverware since the Basque club won the Spanish Super Cup in 1984-85. (SOCCER-SPAIN/SUPERCUP (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

MLS

Martins' return spurs Sounders to win over Orlando

Seattle striker Obafemi Martins marked his return to the line-up by scoring twice against Orlando City as the Sounders brought their miserable five-game losing run in Major League Soccer to an end with a 4-0 home win. (SOCCER-MLS/, moved, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Championship

Day claims maiden major at PGA Championship

KOHLER, Wisconsin - Australia's Jason Day held his nerve to end five years of close calls at the majors with an emotional breakthrough victory by three shots over American Jordan Spieth at the PGA Championship. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

- -

LPGA

Cambia Portland Classic (to 16)

Canadian Henderson joins elite club of young LPGA winners

Brooke Henderson became the third player in LPGA history to win a tour event before her 18th birthday, and she did it in style with a runaway eight-stroke victory at the Cambia Portland Classic. (GOLF-LPGA/, moved, 300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Rogers Cup, Montreal

MONTREAL - Andy Murray ended a long drought against Novak Djokovic when he beat the Serbian 6-4 4-6 6-3 in the final of the Rogers Cup. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTREAL, moved, 400 words)

- -

WTA: Rogers Cup, Toronto

TORONTO - Swiss teenager Belinda Bencic capped a brilliant run to the Rogers Cup title when a distressed second seed Simona Halep retired from the final after losing the first three games of the third set. (TENNIS-TORONTO/WOMEN, moved, by Steve Keating, 450 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer while Drew Hutchison pitched into the seventh inning as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 950 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SAILING

Riding the waves on a futuristic trampoline

Reuters global loan editor Tessa Walsh is taking part in this week's bi-annual Rolex Fastnet Race on Elixir. Before the start from Cowes on Sunday she filed this report on what it is like to sail on one of the 70-foot high-performance trimarans that will be racing to the finish. (SAILING-OMAN/ (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Tessa Walsh, 600 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Greg Stutchbury)