RUGBY

WORLD CUP (to 31)

No knee-jerk response to England demise, says RFU's Ritchie

LONDON - England will not rush into hasty decisions over the future of head coach Stuart Lancaster after making their Rugby World Cup exit at the pool stage, says RFU Chief Executive Ian Ritchie. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ENGLAND, moved, 400 words)

Team news

Springbok team named for final pool game

LONDON - South Africa have a short turnaround from Saturday's win over Scotland and are expected to ring the changes when they announce their team for Wednesday's final Pool B encounter against the United States. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-USA-TEAM, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Nick Said, 300 words)

Previews

Canada v Romania (Oct 6)

Fiji v Uruguay (Oct 6)

Romania not taking Canada lightly

LONDON - Romania will not be taking Canada lightly in their Pool D game in Leicester on Tuesday despite beating them in their last two meetings. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/CANADA-ROMANIA (PREVIEW), moved, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

Fiji seek to end campaign with win

LONDON - Fiji have pushed England, Wales and Australia in their previous matches without a positive result and will be seeking a redemptive victory over Uruguay in their final game in Pool A. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FIJI-URUGUAY (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

We will also monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)

SOCCER

Liverpool sack manager Rodgers after derby draw

Liverpool terminated the contract of manager Brendan Rodgers on Sunday, just eight games into the Premier League season with the five-times European champions languishing in 10th place. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/LIV-RODGERS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

CRICKET

Zimbabwe v Pakistan, 3rd ODI, Harare

Zimbabwe chase rare back-to-back triumph

HARARE - Zimbabwe, buoyant after a controversial win on Saturday, seek to clinch the one-day series by claiming a rare back-to-back success over Pakistan with the scores level at 1-1.(CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

India v South Africa, 2nd T20I, Cuttack

South Africa eye series-clinching win

CUTTACK, India - Visitors South Africa can clinch the three-match Twenty20 series against India with a win in the second match at the Barabati Stadium on Monday. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

NFL

New York beat Miami at Wembley

New York running back Chris Ivory ran for a career-high 166 yards and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick passed for 218 yards and one touchdown to lead them to victory over Miami at Wembley Stadium in London. (NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/(PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

Cutler stands out in win for injury-hit Bears

They were already starting to think it was the "same old Jay" at Soldier Field when he threw a fourth-quarter interception that the Oakland Raiders turned into a go-ahead field goal against Cutler's Chicago Bears. (NFL-BEARS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Brees, Saints pass Cowboys on second play of overtime

C.J. Spiller used his speed on a wheel route to catch an 80-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to lift New Orleans to an overtime victory over Dallas at the Mercedes Benz Superdome. (NFL-SAINTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Hamels pitches Rangers to AL West title

Left-hander Cole Hamels pitched the Texas Rangers to the American League West title with a 9-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 1100 words)

Kershaw records 300th strikeout of season

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw became only the third pitcher since 2000 to post a 300-strikeout season in their 6-3 win over the San Diego Padres. (BASEBALL-DODGERS/KERSHAW, moved, 350 words)