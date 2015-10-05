Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:
- - - -
RUGBY
WORLD CUP (to 31)
No knee-jerk response to England demise, says RFU's Ritchie
LONDON - England will not rush into hasty decisions over the future of head coach Stuart Lancaster after making their Rugby World Cup exit at the pool stage, says RFU Chief Executive Ian Ritchie. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ENGLAND, moved, 400 words)
- -
Team news
Springbok team named for final pool game
LONDON - South Africa have a short turnaround from Saturday's win over Scotland and are expected to ring the changes when they announce their team for Wednesday's final Pool B encounter against the United States. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-USA-TEAM, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Nick Said, 300 words)
- -
Previews
Canada v Romania (Oct 6)
Fiji v Uruguay (Oct 6)
Romania not taking Canada lightly
LONDON - Romania will not be taking Canada lightly in their Pool D game in Leicester on Tuesday despite beating them in their last two meetings. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/CANADA-ROMANIA (PREVIEW), moved, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)
- -
Fiji seek to end campaign with win
LONDON - Fiji have pushed England, Wales and Australia in their previous matches without a positive result and will be seeking a redemptive victory over Uruguay in their final game in Pool A. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FIJI-URUGUAY (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)
- -
We will also monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)
- - - -
SOCCER
Liverpool sack manager Rodgers after derby draw
Liverpool terminated the contract of manager Brendan Rodgers on Sunday, just eight games into the Premier League season with the five-times European champions languishing in 10th place. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/LIV-RODGERS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Mike Collett, 600 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
Zimbabwe v Pakistan, 3rd ODI, Harare
Zimbabwe chase rare back-to-back triumph
HARARE - Zimbabwe, buoyant after a controversial win on Saturday, seek to clinch the one-day series by claiming a rare back-to-back success over Pakistan with the scores level at 1-1.(CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)
- -
India v South Africa, 2nd T20I, Cuttack
South Africa eye series-clinching win
CUTTACK, India - Visitors South Africa can clinch the three-match Twenty20 series against India with a win in the second match at the Barabati Stadium on Monday. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)
- - - -
NFL
New York beat Miami at Wembley
New York running back Chris Ivory ran for a career-high 166 yards and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick passed for 218 yards and one touchdown to lead them to victory over Miami at Wembley Stadium in London. (NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/(PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
- -
Cutler stands out in win for injury-hit Bears
They were already starting to think it was the "same old Jay" at Soldier Field when he threw a fourth-quarter interception that the Oakland Raiders turned into a go-ahead field goal against Cutler's Chicago Bears. (NFL-BEARS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- -
Brees, Saints pass Cowboys on second play of overtime
C.J. Spiller used his speed on a wheel route to catch an 80-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to lift New Orleans to an overtime victory over Dallas at the Mercedes Benz Superdome. (NFL-SAINTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Hamels pitches Rangers to AL West title
Left-hander Cole Hamels pitched the Texas Rangers to the American League West title with a 9-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 1100 words)
- -
Kershaw records 300th strikeout of season
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw became only the third pitcher since 2000 to post a 300-strikeout season in their 6-3 win over the San Diego Padres. (BASEBALL-DODGERS/KERSHAW, moved, 350 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Greg Stutchbury)