FIFA

FIFA discussing delaying presidential election - sources

ZURICH - FIFA is discussing delaying the election for their next president following the suspensions given to Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, two sources have told Reuters as soccer's governing body called an emergency meeting on the crisis. (SOCCER-FIFA/ELECTION-DELAY (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 4), moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

Ex-FIFA vice-president Chung to appeal six-year ban to CAS

ZURICH - FIFA presidential candidate and former vice-president Chung Mong-joon has said he will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after he was banned for six years by the ethics committee of soccer's world governing body on Thursday. (SOCCER-FIFA/CHUNG, moved, 230 words)

INSIGHT-As lawyers took control at FIFA, Blatter became increasingly isolated, powerless

ZURICH - FIFA President Sepp Blatter's loss of control of soccer's world governing body had been evident to staff in its hilltop glass headquarters here well before Thursday's announcement by FIFA's Ethics Committee that he had been suspended. (SOCCER-FIFA/BLATTER-LAWYERS (INSIGHT), moved, by Simon Evans and Mark Hosenball, 1437 words)

RUGBY

WORLD CUP (to 31)

MATCHES

Samoa v Scotland (1330)

Scotland seek win over Samoa to clinch last eight place

NEWCASTLE, England - Scotland bid to secure a place in the quarter-finals with a victory over Samoa in Pool B that would send Japan out of the tournament. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAMOA-SCOTLAND (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Mark Trevelyan, 400 words)

Australia v Wales (1545)

Australia meet Wales Top spot in Pool A up for grabs

LONDON - Australia and Wales are already through to the quarter-finals, with hosts England eliminated, and meet at Twickenham to decide who finishes top of Pool A and avoids South Africa. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/AUSTRALIA-WALES (PIX), expect from 1745 GMT/1:45 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

England v Uruguay (1900)

Hosts England bow out of World Cup against Uruguay

MANCHESTER, England - Hosts England, who have already been eliminated from the World Cup, take on Uruguay in the final game of Pool A with nothing to play for except pride and the chance to test out some of their fringe players. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ENGLAND-URUGUAY, expect from 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 400 words)

TEAM NEWS

France captain Dusautoir previews Ireland clash

CARDIFF - France captain Thierry Dusautoir meets the media on the eve of the Pool D decider against Ireland, a team Les Bleus have not beaten in four years. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FRANCE (PIX), by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

PREVIEWS

Argentina v Namibia

Argentina can work up head of steam going into last eight

LEICESTER - Argentina will seek to keep up their strong momentum with victory over a Namibian side looking to avoid a 19th straight tournament defeat in their final Pool C match at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ARGENTINA-NAMIBIA (PREVIEW), moved, by Nick Said, 400 words)

Italy v Romania

Italy still in danger of having to qualify for 2019

LONDON - An under-performing Italian side will need to beat Romania, confident after a comeback win over Canada, to finish third in Pool D and ensure they qualify automatically for the next World Cup in Japan in 2019. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ITALY-ROMANIA, moved, 400 words)

France v Ireland

France and Ireland clash in Pool D decider

CARDIFF - France take on Ireland in the Pool D decider that will send the loser into a likely quarter-final clash against holders New Zealand (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FRANCE-IRELAND (PREVIEW), moved, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

U.S. v Japan

Japan seek possible quarter-final spot

GLOUCESTER, England - Japan coach Eddie Jones will be urging his players for one final push as they attempt to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time when they face the United States in their final pool game. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/JAPAN-USA (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

NEWS

We will monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)

MOTOR RACING

Russian Formula One Grand Prix qualifying

Hamilton chases 12th pole in 15 races

SOCHI, Russia - World champion Lewis Hamilton will be chasing his 12th pole position in 15 grands prix as Mercedes seek to sweep the front row for a race that could clinch a second successive constructors' title. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, PIX, expect by 1315 GMT/9.15 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

SOCCER

Euro 2016 (1845 unless stated)

Group A

Iceland v Latvia (1600)

Kazakhstan v Netherlands (1600)

Czech Republic v Turkey

Group B

Andorra v Belgium

Bosnia v Wales

Israel v Cyprus

Group H

Azerbaijan v Italy (1600)

Norway v Malta (1600)

Croatia v Bulgaria (1845)

Euro qualifiers continue with more places up for grabs

LONDON - The latest Euro 2016 qualifiers take place for the right to join Austria, Czech Republic, England, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland and hosts France at the finals. We will have a wrap plus reports on all the key games. (SOCCER-EURO/COUNTRY, expect from 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Wales seek Euro 2016 spot in Bosnia

ZENICA, Bosnia - Wales need a draw in the cauldron of Bosnia's Bilino Polje stadium to book a Euro 2016 berth with a match to spare as the teams clash in a mouthwatering Group B qualifier.0 (SOCCER-EURO/BOSNIA, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)

U.S. and Mexico vying for Confederations Cup spot

LOS ANGELES - More than just bragging rights and a title will be on the line when the United States and Mexico resume their intense soccer rivalry on Saturday with a CONCACAF Cup playoff match in Pasadena, California. Also up for grabs will be a coveted spot at the 2017 Confederations Cup, an eight-nation event to be held in Russia as a prelude to the 2018 World Cup. (SOCCER-CONCACAF/RIVALRY (PREVIEW), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)

BASEBALL

Rangers beat Toronto again to put Blue Jays on ropes

The Rangers scored twice in the 14th inning to earn a 6-4 victory and take a 2-0 lead against Toronto Blue Jays in the best-of-five American League Division Series. (BASEBALL-BLUEJAYS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 550 words)

Royals edge Astros to even series at 1-1

Ben Zobrist drove in Alcides Escobar with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Kansas City Royals rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat the Houston Astros 5-4 and even the American League Division Series at one win each. (BASEBALL-ROYALS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

Cubs visit top-seeded Cards in NL Division Series opener

John Lackey was masterful on the mound as St. Louis beat the Chicago Cubs 4-0 in the opener of their National League Division Series. (BASEBALL-CARDINALS/, moved, by Larry Fine, 450 words)

- -

Three-times Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw will lead the Los Angeles Dodgers into the opening game of the best-of-five National League Division Series versus the visiting New York Mets, who will counter with Jacob deGrom. (BASEBALL-DODGERS/, expect by 0630 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

GOLF

Presidents Cup, Incheon, South Korea (to 11)

US keep noses in front at Presidents Cup

INCHEON, South Korea - It has been a day of great escapes and blown opportunities for the Internationals so far at the Presidents Cup on Saturday as they split the morning foursomes to remain a point behind the United States going into the afternoon four-balls. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ (PIX), moved with update to follow, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

European Tour

British Masters, Woburn, England (to 11)

Fitzpatrick and Kjeldsen leading the way

WOBURN, England - England's Matthew Fitzpatrick, 21, the youngest player in the British Masters field, shares the lead with Dane Soren Kjeldsen, 40, going into the third round of the $4.55 million event. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

LPGA Tour

LPGA Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur (to 11)

KUALA LUMPUR - Jang Ha-na of South Korea will take a one shot lead into the third round of the LPGA tournament in Malaysia, although a world class lineup featuring Park In-bee, Lydia Ko and Yani Tseng are in among the chasing pack. (GOLF-LPGA/MALAYSIA, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 350 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Japan Open, Tokyo (to 11)

TOKYO - Stan Wawrinka dispatched Gilles Muller to reach the final of the Japan Open, with home fans hopeful Kei Nishikori can join the Swiss in Sunday's showpiece. (TENNIS-MEN/JAPAN, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 300 words)

ATP/WTA: China Open, Beijing (to 11)

BEIJING - Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic are in men's semi-final action at the China Open, with Garbine Muguruza's taking on in-form Agnieszka Radwanska in the last four of the WTA event. (TENNIS-CHINA/ expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 400 words)

