Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

RUGBY

World Cup to get glowing review

LONDON - World Rugby will announce the sport's profile is at an all-time high after the "biggest and best" World Cup so far with broadcast and ticket records broken. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/, expect by 1130 GMT/7:30 AM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- -

All Blacks retain aura of invincibility

LONDON - After retaining the Webb Ellis Cup and becoming world champions for a record third time, New Zealand remain the team all others aspire to beat. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NEWZEALAND, expect by 1030 GMT/6:30 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- -

Wallabies turn attention to 2019 World Cup

LONDON - Still trying to catch their breath from Saturday's World Cup final defeat to New Zealand, Australia are already making plans to topple the All Blacks in four years' time. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/AUSTRALIA, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Julian Linden, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Royals within one win of World Series title

NEW YORK - The Kansas City Royals moved within one win of their first World Series crown in 30 years by beating the New York Mets 5-3 on Saturday to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Major League Baseball championship series. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/, moved, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League 1500 unless stated)

Everton v Sunderland (1330)

Southampton v Bournemouth (1600)

Sunderland and Bournemouth try to climb away from danger

LONDON - Everton look to heap more relegation worries on to second-from-bottom Sunderland while promoted Bournemouth, just two places higher, attempt to bounce back from a 5-1 drubbing by Tottenham Hotspur. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 500 words)

- -

La Liga

Eibar v Rayo Vallecano (1100)

Espanyol v Granada (1500)

Sporting Gijon v Malaga (1715)

Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao (1930)

Bilbao bid to build on recent strong run

MADRID - Athletic Bilbao try to continue their recent improvement after a poor start to the campaign when they host mid-table Real Betis. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Bundesliga

VfB Stuttgart v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430)

Hamburg SV v Hanover 96 (1630)

Stuttgart desperate to get out of trouble

BERLIN - VfB Stuttgart look to move further away from the relegation zone when they meet promoted Darmstadt while Hamburg take on struggling Hanover. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

- -

Serie A

Fiorentina v Frosinone (1130)

Bologna v Atalanta Bergamo (1400)

Carpi v Verona (1400)

Genoa v Napoli (1400)

Udinese v Sassuolo (1400)

Lazio v AC Milan (1945)

Napoli and Fiorentina target top spot

MILAN - Wins for third-placed Napoli and Fiorentina in fourth, with the former visiting Genoa and the latter hosting Frosinone, would see both move level on points with leaders Inter Milan whose city rivals AC Milan visit Lazio. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1330 GMT/9:30 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Nice v Lille (1300)

Monaco v Angers (1600)

Nantes v Olympique Marseille (2000)

Angers want to go back up to second

MONACO - Angers can return to second in the table when they visit Monaco while Marseille will be eyeing their fourth win of the season at Nantes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Dutch championship

ADO Den Haag v Feyenoord (1130)

Utrecht v Twente Enschede (1330)

Heerenveen v Cambuur (1330)

AZ Alkmaar v NEC Nijmegen (1545)

Feyenoord strive to get back on level terms with leaders

AMSTERDAM - Feyenoord must win at ADO Den Haag to move back level with Ajax Amsterdam at the top of the table. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Belgian league

STVV v Standard Liege (1330)

Anderlecht v Mouscron (1700)

Zulte Waregem v Kortrijk (1900)

Big incentive for Anderlecht

BRUSSELS - Anderlecht can move back within one point of leaders Ghent with a win at home to Mouscron. (SOCCER-BELGIUM/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Mexican Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg on pole with triple champion Hamilton alongside

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's first grand prix in 23 years will see Nico Rosberg start on pole position and triple world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton alongside, with Mercedes worrying already about another first corner clash. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Turkish Airlines Open

McIlroy lurking menacingly in Antalya

World number three Rory McIlroy is within one stroke of joint leaders Jaco Van Zyl of South Africa and Frenchman Victor Dubuisson going into the final round in Antalya. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

PGA Tour and Asian Tour: CIMB Classic

Americans Thomas and Steele set for shootout

KUALA LUMPUR - Americans Justin Thomas and Brendan Steele share the lead at 20-under going into the final round of the $7 million event in Malaysia. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

LPGA: Blue Bay, Hainan Island, China

Kim and Kung lead at windy Hainan Island

South Korea's Kim Sei-young and Taiwan's Candia Kung share the lead at level-par going in to the final round in Hainan Island where strong winds at a lengthy course with tough greens have made scoring tough. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA Finals, Singapore

Radwanska and Kvitova face off for crown

SINGAPORE - Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska will take on Czech Petra Kvitova in a surprise final at the lucrative WTA Finals where both lost two matches in round-robin play. (WTA-WOMEN/FINALS, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston and John O'Brien, 500 words)

- -

ATP Tour:

Swiss Indoors, Basel

Federer to meet Nadal in final

BASEL - Roger Federer faces Rafa Nadal for the first time since the 2014 Australian Open as he tries to claim a seventh title at his home tournament. (TENNIS-MEN/SWISS, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Valencia Open

Sousa hoping to end finals jinx against Bautista

MADRID - Joao Sousa of Portugal, who has lost three finals this year, will look to claim his second career title when he takes on Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain. (TENNIS-MEN/VALENCIA, expect by 1800 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GYMNASTICS

World championships, Glasgow

Uchimura aims for third gold, Biles favourite for two more

GLASGOW - All-around champion Kohei Uchimura of Japan aims for his third gold when he competes in the horizontal bar final while women's all-around champion American Simone Biles will be favourite to win the balance beam and floor exercise apparatus finals. (GYMNASTICS-WORLD/(PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, 600 words)

- - - -

HORSE RACING

American Pharoah wins Cup Classic

Triple Crown winner American Pharoah won the $5 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland Racecourse in Kentucky to end his career as horse racing's first Grand Slam champion. (HORSERACING-BREEDERS/ moved, 400 words)

- -

Fame Game the Melbourne favourite

MELBOURNE - Fame Game has been installed as the overwhelming favourite to win Tuesday's A$6.2 million ($4.42 million) Melbourne Cup and become the second Japanese-trained horse to gallop off with Australia's richest prize in thoroughbred racing. (HORSERACING-AUSTRALIA/ (PREVIEW) moving shortly, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Curry lights up Pelicans, scoreboard for 53

Reigning MVP Stephen Curry scored 53 points and defending champions Golden State won their third consecutive game to open the season with a 134-120 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. (NBA-PELICANS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Clippers beat Kings to go 3-0

Blake Griffin scored 22 of his 37 points in the second half as the Los Angeles Clippers repelled the Sacramento Kings 114-109 at the Staples Center. (NBA-CLIPPERS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Penguins blank Maple Leafs

The Pittsburgh Penguins had little trouble seeing off Toronto, winning 4-0 without Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby getting on the scoresheet. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v England, third test, Sharjah (to 5)

England bidding to square series

England, trailing 1-0 in the three-match series after losing the second test in Dubai, look to bounce back against Pakistan in the final match in Sharjah. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN, expect throughout, 400 words)

- -

Sri Lanka v West Indies, 1st ODI, Colombo

Sri Lanka aim to continue winning run

COLOMBO - Hosts Sri Lanka, fresh from a 2-0 test series victory, will look to continue their winning run against West Indies in the first of the three-match ODI series. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 400 words)

