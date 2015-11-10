Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

ATHLETICS

Russia faces ban for widespread doping offences

GENEVA - Russia could be banned from international athletics, including the 2016 Olympic Games, after an anti-doping commission report alleged widespread corruption and collusion that added up to a state-sponsored drugs culture in a sporting superpower. (ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/WADA (WRAPUP, PIX, TV), moved, by Brian Homewood, 966 words)

Ethics Commission recommends provisional Diack suspension

BERLIN - The International Olympic Committee's Ethics Commission has recommended the provisional suspension of Lamine Diack as an honorary member of the IOC. (ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/DIACK-SUSPENSION, moved, 204 words)

Doping fall-out continues

LONDON - The fall-out continues after the World Anti-Doping Agency recommended that Russia be banned following doping allegations and IAAF president Sebastian Coe said the sport faces a long road to redemption. (ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/, expect throughout, 600 words)

SOCCER

We will have all the latest team news ahead of this week's Euro 2016 playoffs, 2018 World Cup qualifiers and friendly internationals. (SOCCER-EURO/, SOCCER-FRIENDLY/, expect throughout)

NFL

Cutler rallies Bears to win over Chargers

Trailing by nine points after three quarters, the Chicago Bears rallied to beat San Diego 22-19, handing the Chargers (2-7) a fifth consecutive loss. (NFL-CHARGERS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

NBA

Mirotic leads Bulls to win over 76ers

Nikola Mirotic scored 20 points and grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds as the Chicago Bulls beat Philadelphia 111-88, extending the 76ers' losing streak to 17 games. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

Timberwolves end Hawks' streak

The Minnesota Timberwolves held on to end the Atlanta Hawks' seven-game winning streak and, in the process, they stopped a stretch of futility that went back 13 years. (NBA-HAWKS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NHL

Coyotes down Ducks

Mikkel Boedker scored in overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at the Honda Center. (NHL-DUCKS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

