ATHLETICS
IAAF council meeting, Monaco
Coe quits ambassadorial role with Nike
MONACO - IAAF president Sebastian Coe quit his ambassadorial role with sportswear company Nike on Thursday, finally succumbing to weeks of pressure over a potential conflict of interest. (ATHLETICS-IAAF/COE (PIX, TV), moved, by Mitch Phillips, 800 words)
No timescale on Russia return, says IAAF head Coe
MONACO - The question of whether Russia will take part in next year's Olympic Games was no clearer on Thursday after IAAF president Sebastian Coe held a news conference dominated instead by his personal relationship with Nike. (ATHLETICS-IAAF/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)
Coe cancels five-star apartment as IAAF reforms begin
MONACO - The global head of athletics, Sebastian Coe, has promised to do all he can to clean up the battered reputation of his sport and the organisation that runs it and has already made changes in the way the IAAF operates in Monaco. (ATHLETICS-IAAF/MONACO (PIX, TV), moved, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)
FIFA
Brazil's Del Nero quits post on FIFA executive committee
RIO DE JANEIRO - The head of the Brazilian Football Confederation has resigned his post on FIFA's Executive Committee after months of pressure to stand down, the South American Football Confederation) said on Thursday. (SOCCER-FIFA/BRAZIL, moved, by Andrew Downie, 400 words)
NFL
Lions QB Stafford shines in blowout win over Eagles
Matthew Stafford threw five touchdown passes, three to Calvin Johnson, and the Detroit Lions won their third straight by walloping the Philadelphia Eagles 45-14 at Ford Field. (NFL-LIONS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)
Romo hurt as perfect Panthers get 11th win of season
The Carolina Panthers improved their perfect start to the season to 11-0 with a 33-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, who lost quarterback Tony Romo to another shoulder injury late in the third quarter on Thursday. (NFL-COWBOYS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)
Bears stun Packers 17-13 at Lambeau
The Green Bay Packers honored Brett Favre on Thursday, but Jay Cutler and the Chicago Bears' defense ruined the celebration. Cutler led the Bears to a big upset of the first-place Packers, 17-13 at rainy Lambeau Field. (NFL-PACKERS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)
SOCCER
Europa League
Spurs, Liverpool and Bilbao through
LONDON - The value of an in-form striker was underlined as Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao needed goals from pivotal front men to grab vital wins that booked places in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ moved, by Toby Davis, 500 words)
Ligue 1
Olympique Lyon v Montpellier (1930)
Lyon on the rebound against Montpellier
PARIS - Second-placed Olympique Lyonnais look to bounce back from their Champions League exit when they take on Montpellier. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)
La Liga
Levante v Real Betis (1930)
Barca coach Luis Enrique looks ahead to Sociedad game
BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Luis Enrique holds a news conference on the eve of the La Liga leaders' home game with Real Sociedad. (SOCCER-SPAIN/BARCELONA (PIX, TV) expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, 400 words)
MOTOR RACING
Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix
F1 on track for last Friday practice of the year
ABU DHABI - Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton, winner in Abu Dhabi last year, aims to set the pace for dominant Mercedes in Formula One's last Friday practice sessions of the season. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)
GOLF
European Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane (to 29)
Basson holds three-shot lead
MALELANE, South Africa - Christiaan Basson of South Africa takes a three-shot lead into the second round, although 39 players will start early on Friday to complete their first round after being interrupted by a thunderstorm. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 200 words)
Australian Open (to 29)
Jones leads, Spieth four shots off the pace in Sydney
SYDNEY - Matt Jones holds the clubhouse lead after a 68 on Friday moved him to seven-under par, with world number one Jordan Spieth four strokes adrift and Adam Scott seemingly out of contention at two over par. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/3 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)
Olympics
Proper agronomy the final test for Rio Games course
With the Olympic golf course for the 2016 Rio Games built, the only concern is whether the agronomy plan will be properly executed, International Golf Federation vice-president Ty Votaw told Reuters. (GOLF-OLYMPICS/COURSE (INTERVIEW), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)
CRICKET
Australia v New Zealand, third test (to Dec 1)
New era dawns in inaugural day-night test match
ADELAIDE - Australia paceman Mitchell Starc captured the prized wicket of Kane Williamson late in the session as New Zealand reached 80-2 at the first interval on day one of the inaugural day-night test in Adelaide. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)
India v South Africa, third test, Nagpur (to 29)
India sense series win on spinners' paradise
NAGPUR, India - India need eight wickets to wrap up the third test against South Africa inside three days and clinch the four-match series on a spin-friendly track at the VCA Stadium. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (movd, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
