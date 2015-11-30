Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

OLYMPICS

Hamburg's Olympic bid collapses after referendum result

BERLIN - Hamburg's bid to host the 2024 Olympics collapsed after the majority of the city's residents voted against the multi-billion euro project in a referendum, killing off the candidacy and leaving officials in shock. (OLYMPICS-HAMBURG/2024 (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

SOCCER

MLS

Timbers to meet Crew in MLS Cup final

The Portland Timbers advanced to their first Major League Soccer Cup final after cruising to a 5-3 aggregate win over Dallas in the Western Conference final on Sunday, while Columbus Crew also reached the title game after holding off New York Red Bulls. (SOCCER-MLS/, moved, 400 words)

Serie A

MILAN - Leaders Inter Milan visit on-form Napoli, who are joint second, in a Serie A top-of-the-table clash. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

Primeira Liga

LISBON - Titleholders Benfica, struggling in a modest fourth place, face a tough test at third-placed Braga while leaders Sporting are at home to Belenenses. (SOCCER-PORTUGAL/, expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup

Britain reach summit on Murray's broad shoulders

Incredibly, improbably, Britain will end the year as world champions of tennis after beating Belgium in the Davis Cup final, but that grand title rests squarely on the shoulders of one extraordinary player.

The 115-year-old event is supposed to be the sport's most prestigious team competition, but never has one individual been so instrumental in winning it as two-times grand slam champion and Olympic gold medallist Andy Murray was this year. (TENNIS-DAVIS/MURRAY, expect by 0630 GMT / 1.30 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

CRICKET

Day-night match offers new dawn for tests

ADELAIDE The carefully choreographed debut of day-night test cricket in Adelaide threw some time-honoured conventions out the window but offered a glimmer of hope for the survival of the games oldest format (CRICKET-DAYNIGHT/ (PIX), expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

Starc ruled out of summer with broken foot

ADELAIDE - Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the test series against West Indies and is no certainty to play in Australia's tour of New Zealand early next year as he recovers from a broken foot. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/STARC, moved, by Ian Ransom 450 words)

NFL

Broncos spoil Patriots' perfect record with OT win

Denver running back C.J. Anderson broke loose through the snow for a game-winning, 48-yard touchdown run, and the Denver Broncos rallied to beat New England 30-24 in overtime on Sunday, handing the Patriots their first loss of the season. (NFL-BRONCOS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Bengals avoid three-game skid

Andy Dalton passed for 233 yards and three touchdowns including a pair to receiver A.J. Green helping the Cincinnati Bengals get back on the winning track with a 31-7 victory over the St. Louis Rams (NFL-BENGALS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Peterson helps Vikings beat Hawks

Running back Adrian Peterson and an opportunistic Minnesota Vikings defense had the Georgia Dome showering boos on the struggling Atlanta Falcons. (NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved with updates to follow, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NBA

Lakers' Bryant to retire at end of season

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, arguably the best player of his generation, announced on Sunday he will retire after the 2015-16 National Basketball Association season. (NBA-BRYANT/, moved, 400 words)

Philadelphia 76ers try to avoid worst start in NBA history

The punchless Philadelphia 76ers, who have dropped all 17 of their games this season, try to avoid matching the longest losing streak at the start of an NBA campaign when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies. (NBA-GRIZZLIES/, expect by 0630 GMT/1.30AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Griffin powers Clippers to win over Timberwolves

Forward Blake Griffin had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to 107-99 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA-CLIPPERS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CFL GREY CUP

Edmonton beats Ottawa in final minutes to hoist Grey Cup

WINNIPEG - The Edmonton Eskimos won their first Grey Cup in 10 years on Sunday after beating the Ottawa RedBlacks 26-20 in a tight defensive battle in freezing temperatures in Winnipeg. (CFL-GREYCUP/, moved, by Rod Nickel, 400 words)

NHL

Campbell's OT goal gives Panthers win over Devils

Defenseman Brian Campbell's goal 1:20 into overtime gave the Florida Panthers a 2-1 come-from-behind win against the Detroit Red Wings.(NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, the Sports Xchange, 300 words)

