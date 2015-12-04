Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

FIFA

South American soccer bosses charged in FIFA graft probe

WASHINGTON/ZURICH - Soccer bosses from across South and Central America were among 16 people charged with multimillion-dollar bribery schemes for marketing and broadcast rights, in a dismantling of a Latin American soccer network by U.S. prosecutors. (SOCCER-FIFA/PROBE (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Mark Hosenball and Joshua Franklin, 650 words)

- -

FIFA decides which reforms will be proposed to Congress

ZURICH - FIFA's executive committee approved a package of planned reforms aimed at cleaning up soccer's scandal-plagued world governing body, proposing integrity checks and term limits for senior officials and a new separation of policy and management positions. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Euro 2016 draw package

Ahead of the Dec. 12 draw for next year's European Championship finals in France, we moved a preview package comprising an overall preview and factboxes on the 24 teams.

The overall preview and factboxes for pots one and two were was published at 0200 GMT and the remaining factboxes for pots three and four will run at 0200 on Dec. 5.

(SOCCER-EURO/COUNTRY (FACTBOX), moved)

- -

Bundesliga

Schalke eager to end winless run

BERLIN - Schalke 04, without a win in their last five games, desperately need a victory over Hanover 96 to climb back into fourth place. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

- -

Serie A

Juventus eyeing fourth straight win at Lazio

ROME - Injury-hit Juventus will move level with fourth-placed Roma if they continue their resurgence with a fourth straight win at 10th-placed Lazio on Friday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45PM ET, by Ed Dove, 300 words)

- -

Russian Premier League

MOSCOW - The Russian Premier League reaches its midway stage before it embarks on a winter break with CSKA Moscow top despite a wobble while Zenit St. Petersburg continue to flatter to deceive. (SOCCER-RUSSIA/, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

- -

Dutch league

AZ Alkmaar v ADO Den Haag (1900)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CRICKET

India v South Africa, 4th test, New Delhi (to 7)

South Africa hope to restrict India under 250

NEW DELHI - South Africa are hoping to claim the remaining three Indian wickets and bowl out the hosts for a sub-250 score when second day's play begins. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect throughout, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)

- - - -

NFL

Rodgers to Rodgers Hail Mary lifts Pack over Lions

Aaron Rodgers threw a 60-yard Hail Mary to Richard Rodgers on the final play of the game to give the Green Bay Packers a stunning 27-23 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. (NFL-LIONS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

NBA

Celtics clash with Kings in Mexico City

The Boston Celtics (10-8) will aim to close the gap on the Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Raptors when they take on the struggling Sacramento Kings (7-12) in Mexico City, one of seven international cities to host NBA games during the 2015-16 season. (NBA-CELTICS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Oshie double leads Caps over Havs

Capitals winger T.J. Oshie scored twice to lift Washington to a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ moved, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Sun City Golf Challenge, Sun City (to 6)

Defending champions sits just one shot behind

SUN CITY, South Africa - Henrik Stenson and Jaco van Zyl share the lead going into the second round but defending champion Danny Willett of England is just one shot behind. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

Hero World Challenge (to 6), New Providence, Bahamas

Walkers leads in Bahamas

A missed cut in his last start and an ongoing swing change proved to be no handicap for Jimmy Walker as he charged into a share of the lead in the opening round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. (GOLF-CHALLENGE/, moved, 300 words)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Panathinaikos, Red Star chasing Euroleague Top 16 berths

BELGRADE - Six-time Euroleague winners Panathinaikos are at home to Barcelona while Red Star Belgrade entertain Russians Khimki, with the battle for Top 16 berths headed for a dramatic climax (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 2230 GMT/5:30PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 450 words)

- - - - (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)