SOCCER

Club World Cup (to 20)

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Barcelona begin their quest for a third Club World Cup title with a semi-final tie against Asian champions Guangzhou Evergrande from China, with River Plate awaiting the winners in the final. (SOCCER-CLUB/(PIX), expect by 1330 GMT/8:30M ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Spanish King's Cup last 32 second leg

Atletico Madrid v Reus (III) (1900)

Celta Vigo v Almeria(II) (1900)

Granada CF v Leganes(II) (2000)

Villarreal v SD Huesca(II) (2000)

Villarreal bid to overturn first-leg loss to Huesca

BARCELONA - Villarreal need to beat lower league Huesca at home after losing the first leg 3-2 in order to qualify for the last 16 of the King's Cup. In-form Atletico Madrid take on Reus at home having won their first leg 2-1. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

Italian Cup last 16

Lazio v Udinese (1500)

Sampdoria v AC Milan (2000)

Udinese go to Lazio, Samp host Milan

MILAN - The round of 16 concludes with Lazio, who have not won a domestic game since October, hosting Udinese and five-times winners AC Milan bidding to win at struggling Sampdoria. (SOCCER-ITALY/CUP, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 300 words)

Dutch Cup last 16

Feyenoord v Willem II Tilburg (1945)

Premier League

Top strikers in showdown as Leicester seek to extend lead

LONDON - The Premier League's leading goalscorers will be on show at when surprise leaders Leicester City bid to move further ahead at the top with victory against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Tim Collings, 400 words)

We will also have the latest team news and managers' news cofnerences ahead of this weekend's matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

Serie A

ROME - Rudi Garcia is battling to save his job as he seeks to end his Roma's seven-game winless run against Genoa on Sunday. Leaders Inter Milan host Lazio and resurgent Juventus are at struggling Carpi. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Ed Dove, 400 words)

NBA

Warriors try to return to winning ways

The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, playing their first game since having their record 24-0 start to the season snapped, look to return to winning ways when they host the Phoenix Suns. (NBA-WARRIORS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Durant helps Thunder crack sixth straight victory

Kevin Durant scored 24 points to lead Oklahoma City to a 106-90 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Wednesday as the Thunder rolled to a sixth consecutive triumph. (NBA-THUNDER/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 470 words)

NHL

Rask up to the task as Bruins blank Penguins

Tuukka Rask recorded his 30th career shutout as center Max Talbot, left winger Jimmy Hayes and center Ryan Spooner provided the offense in the Boston Bruins' 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Wednesday. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 340 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, second test, Hamilton (to 22)

Williamson's finger adds to New Zealand's concerns

As if a pitch that can barely be distinguished from the outfield was not enough for New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum to worry about ahead of the second test against Sri Lanka, it turns out his top batsman may have a broken finger. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

CRICKET-NEWZEALAND (FACTBOX)

BASKETBALL

Euroleague

Real and Maccabi face moment of truth

BELGRADE - Euroleague holders Real Madrid and five-time winners Maccabi Tel Aviv have no room for error as they seek Top 16 berths in the final round of the elite club competition's preliminary group stage (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/ expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, By Zoran Milosavljevic, 250 words). (Asia desk editor: John O'Brien)