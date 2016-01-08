Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday.

- - - -

FIFA

Platini withdraws candidacy for FIFA presidency

Banned European soccer boss president Michel Platini has withdrawn his candidacy from the race for the presidency of soccer's scandal-plagued governing body FIFA, he told French sports daily L'Equipe. (SOCCER-FIFA/PLATINI moved, 500 words)

- -

Suspended Guatemalan judge granted release on bond

NEW YORK - A suspended Guatemalan judge who was arrested last month as part of a U.S. investigation into corruption in soccer's world governing body FIFA won the right to be released from jail on Thursday on a $4 million bond. (SOCCER-FIFA/TRUJILLO moved, by Nate Raymond, 500 words)

- -

Paraguay officials raid CONMEBOL headquarters

ASUNCION - Paraguayan state prosecutors on Thursday raided the headquarters of South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL, in a further development in the corruption scandal rocking the business of global soccer. (SOCCER-FIFA/CONMEBOL moved, by Daniela Desantis, 350 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Life bans for Balakhnichev, Melnikov and Papa Diack

LONDON - Former head of Russian athletics Valentin Balakhnichev, the country's former head coach Aleksey Melnikov, and Papa Massata Diack, son of former IAAF president Lamine Diack, have been banned from the sport for life over corruption charges. (ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/, moved, by Mitch Phillips, 410 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Countdown to FA Cup weekend

We will cover news conferences by Premier League managers ahead of this weekend's English FA Cup third-round matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect throughout)

- -

FA Cup third round

Exeter City v Liverpool (1955 GMT)

LONDON - Seven-times winners Liverpool, beset by an injury crisis, will hope to avoid an embarrassing slip-up at fourth-tier Exeter. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Paris St Germain v Bastia (1930)

Unbeaten Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain, a whopping 19 points clear at the top, will expect to take another three points when they welcome 16th-placed Bastia to the capital. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Hyundai Tournament of Champions (to 10)

Reed leads Spieth after first round in Hawaii

HAWAII - Defending champion Patrick Reed made a brilliant eagle at the last to earn a one-stroke lead over Jordan Spieth in the first round of the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Thursday. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 350 words)

- -

European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg (to 10)

Van Zyl takes one shot lead into second round

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Jaco van Zyl holds a one-shot lead going into the second round at Glendower Golf Club as 33 golfers must start early to still complete their first rounds after lightning halted play on Thursday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Brisbane International ATP/WTA, Brisbane (to 10)

Nishikori takes on Tomic

Home hope Bernard Tomic takes on world number eight Kei Nishikori of Japan in quarter-final action at the Brisbane international, while top seed Roger Federer faces Grigor Dimitrov. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/, expect throughout, 400 words)

- -

Hopman Cup, Perth (to 10)

Murray looks for improvement as Briton face Germany

Andy Murray leads Britain in their final Group B clash in the Hopman Cup against Germany, with 'Australia Green' looking to wrap up top spot and a final berth against Ukraine when they take on France in the evening session. (TENNIS-HOPMAN/, expect throughout, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Bulls win sixth straight

The Chicago Bulls are becoming an offensive juggernaut but they are quick to credit their defense for a season-high six-game winning streak and a rapid rise up the NBA's scoring rankings. (NBA-BULLS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Harden leads Rockets past Jazz

James Harden tallied a game-high 33 points and the Houston Rockets wrangled control in the second half by quickening the tempo to surge past the Utah Jazz 103-94 on Thursday at Toyota Center. (NBA-ROCKETS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Bryant's Lakers visit rival Kings

Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the division rival Sacramento Kings while the last-place Philadelphia 76ers host the Atlanta Hawks in two of the four games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0730 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NHL

Ovechkin nets winner as Caps beat Isles

Alex Ovechkin scored his 497th career goal as the Washington Capitals remained top of the NHL with a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders at Barclays Center. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

