Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

OLYMPICS

Zika virus leaves Kenya undecided about Rio Olympics

NEW YORK - Kenya caused a stir on Tuesday when the head of its Olympics committee said the team might withdraw from the Rio Games because of Zika, but officials said later it was too soon to decide on the impact of the virus. (HEALTH ZIKA/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Drazen Jorgic, 600 words)

FIFA

ECA supports Infantino in FIFA election

PARIS - Europe's biggest soccer clubs have given their support to UEFA interim chief Gianni Infantino's FIFA presidential campaign. (SOCCER-ECA/INFANTINO, moved, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

SOCCER

English FA Cup fourth round replay

Peterborough United (III) v West Bromwich Albion (1945)

Reading trip awaits for Peterborough or West Brom

LONDON - League One side Peterborough chase an upset victory over Premier League West Bromwich. The winners face a trip to Championship team Reading in the last 16. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 300 words)

Spanish King's Cup semi-final second leg

Valencia v Barcelona (2000)

Neville's Valencia face near-impossible task

VALENCIA - Valencia have a near-impossible task in the return match after Gary Neville's side were crushed 7-0 by Barcelona in last week's first leg. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

German Cup quarter-finals

Heidenheim (II) v Hertha Berlin (1800)

VfL Bochum (II) v Bayern Munich (1930)

Bayern attempt to remain on track for treble

BERLIN - Treble-chasing Bayern take on second tier Bochum, aiming to dispel concerns of a slump in form following coach Pep Guardiola's decision to join Manchester City at the end of the season. (SOCCER-GERMANY/CUP, expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 300 words)

French Cup last 16

Troyes v St Etienne (1800)

Girondins Bordeaux v Nantes (1800)

Sarre Union (IV) v Lorient (1800)

Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyon (2005)

NBA

Bucks snap losing streak with win over Celtics

Khris Middleton's free throw with 0.6 seconds left saved the Milwaukee Bucks from overtime and snapped a five-game losing streak with a 112-111 victory over the Boston Celtics at the Bradley Center. (NBA-BUCKS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Warriors try to keep home winning streak going

The defending champion Golden State Warriors try to make it 42 straight home wins in the regular season when they host James Harden and the Houston Rockets. (NBA-WARRIORS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 450 words)

NHL

Caps bid to pad lead, Blackhawks host Stars

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals look to add to their league-leading points total with a fourth win in a row against the Nashville Predators while the Chicago Blackhawks host the division rival Dallas Stars in two of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, 500 words)

TENNIS

Rivals need to raise level to bridge Djokovic gap: Henman

MUMBAI - The likes of Roger Federer and Andy Murray will need to raise their level and hope Novak Djokovic falters if they are to catch up with the seemingly unstoppable Serbian, according to former British number one Tim Henman. (TENNIS-HENMAN/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 500 words)

CRICKET

Cold comfort from home after Smith's winning streak ends

MELBOURNE - Steve Smith, now carrying the burden of leading Australia in all three formats, is feeling the heat from a disappointed home media after his first series loss as skipper.(CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/SMITH, moved, by Ian Ransom, 475 words)

South Africa name squad for World Twenty20

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa name their 15-man squad for next month's World Twenty20 in India as they seek to end a title drought at International Cricket Council tournaments. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 250 words)

England name squad for World Twenty20

JOHANNESBURG - England announce their 15-man squad for the World Twenty20 in the hope of repeating their triumph at the 2010 tournament. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 250 words) (Asia desk editor: Amlan Chakraborty)