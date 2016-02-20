Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

FIFA

FIFA faces day of reckoning as threats mount

ZURICH - The FIFA spotlight will fall on next week's presidential election but the real key to the future of soccer's beleaguered governing body is embedded in a document with the unglamorous title 'Draft statutes -- Congress 2016'. (SOCCER-FIFA/REFORMS (PREVIEW), moved, by Brian Homewood, 912 words)

SOCCER

FA Cup

Arsenal v Hull City (II) (1245)

Reading (II) v West Bromwich Albion (1500)

Watford v Leeds United (II) (1500)

AFC Bournemouth v Everton (1715)

Arsenal take on Hull again in bid for third Cup triumph

LONDON - Holders Arsenal face second-tier Hull City for the third year in a row with a quarter-final place up for grabs as they bid to become the first club since Blackburn Rovers in 1886 to win the FA Cup three years in succession. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect from 1445 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

La Liga

Las Palmas v Barcelona (1500)

Espanyol v Deportivo Coruna (1715)

Real Betis v Sporting Gijon (1930)

Celta Vigo v Eibar (2105)

Leaders Barca wary of trip to Las Palmas

MADRID - Barcelona visit relegation candidates Las Palmas with a six-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid but will be wary of a team desperate for points and often dangerous at home. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect from 1700 GMT/12 AM ET, by Rex Gowar, 500 words)

Bundesliga (1430)

Bayern Munich v SV Darmstadt 98

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Cologne

FC Ingolstadt 04 v Werder Bremen

Hertha Berlin v VfL Wolfsburg

Hoffenheim v Mainz

Goetze, Ribery return to boost Bayern front line

BERLIN - Bayern Munich will have Franck Ribery and Mario Goetze back in the squad as they look to extend their eight-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund with a home win over injury-hit Darmstadt 98. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Paris St Germain v Stade de Reims (1600)

Angers v Montpellier

Monaco v Troyes

Lorient v En Avant Guingamp

Toulouse v Ajaccio

PARIS - PSG, whose 16-match winning run in all competitions ended with a 0-0 draw at home to Lille in Ligue 1 last Saturday, should beat struggling Reims while second-placed Monaco, 24 points adrift, host bottom side Troyes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect from 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Dutch league

AZ Alkmaar v Groningen (1730)

PSV Eindhoven v Heracles Almelo (1845)

Heerenveen v NEC Nijmegen (1845)

Twente Enschede v Cambuur (1945)

PSV bid to extend lead at home to Heracles

AMSTERDAM - Champions PSV Eindhoven have a chance to extend their one-point lead at home to third-placed Heracles Almelo with their closest rivals Ajax Amsterdam not playing until Sunday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2200 GMT/ 5 PM ET, 250 words)

African Super Cup

TP Mazembe Englebert v Etoile Sahel (1330)

Mazembe have home advantage in Super Cup tussle with Etoile

LUBUMBASHI - TP Mazembe Englebert of the Democratic Republic of Congo won last year's African Champions League and therefore have home advantage in the annual Super Cup against Tunisia's Etoile Sahel, who won the African Confederation Cup. (SOCCER-AFRICA/, expect by 1600 GMT/ 11 AM ET, 200 words)

ATHLETICS

Kenya seeks two more months to meet anti-doping demands

NAIROBI - Kenya wants two more months to show the global anti-doping agency it has cleaned up its athletics, hoping to avoid the risk of being barred from this year's Olympic Games, its sports minister said on Friday. (ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/KENYA (TV), moved, by George Obulutsa, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Northern Trust Open, California (to 21)

Johnson and Merritt set pace, Spieth misses cut

PACIFIC PALISADES, California - A year after losing a playoff for the Northern Trust Open, long-hitting American Dustin Johnson was back in contention for the title as he moved into a share of the early second-round lead on Friday. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

Dark days a fading memory for red-hot Schwartzel

PACIFIC PALISADES, California - Patience and hard work are prized commodities in professional golf and South Africa's Charl Schwartzel relied heavily on both to emerge successfully from the darkest period of his playing career. (GOLF-PGA/SCHWARTZEL (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 550 words)

CRICKET

New Zealand v Australia, second test, Christchurch (to 24)

McCullum smashes fastest test century to rescue NZ

CHRISTCHURCH - Brendon McCullum blasted the fastest test century to rescue New Zealand before Australia were reduced to 57 for one by the close of day one of the second test on Saturday. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 450 words)

NBA

McDermott drives Bulls past Raptors

Forward Doug McDermott scored a career-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied for a 116-106 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. (NBA-BULLS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Streaking Warriors pay visit to Trail Blazers

Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors try to push the league's longest active win streak to 12 games and improve their first-overall record when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers. (NBA-TRAILBLAZERS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 450 words)

NHL

Byron winner takes Canadiens past Flyers

Paul Byron scored the shootout winner to lift the Montreal Canadiens to 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night at the Bell Centre. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

