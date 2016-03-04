Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

UEFA discuss Infantino replacement

NYON, Switzerland - UEFA meet to discuss a replacement for general secretary Gianni Infantino, who was elected president of world soccer's ruling body FIFA last Friday. (SOCCER-UEFA/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, By Brian Homewood, 300 words)

German FA presents independent 2006 World Cup report

FRANKFURT - The German FA presents an independent report on the 2006 World Cup scandal that has led to a formal investigation by the state prosecutor and undermined the association's credibility. (SOCCER-FIFA/GERMANY (PIX, TV), expect by 1330 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Premier League

We bring you the latest team and injury news ahead of the weekend's Premier League games. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/TEAM expect throughout)

Serie A

AS Roma v Fiorentina (1945)

Roma eye seventh straight league win under Spalletti

ROME - Third-placed Roma, who have lost one Serie A game since Luciano Spalletti replaced Rudi Garcia as coach, will look to make it seven wins from seven in the league when they host Fiorentina. (SOCCER-ITALY/ expect by 2200 GMT/5PM ET, 150 words)

La Liga

After setting a Spanish record 35 matches unbeaten in all competitions, Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is relishing the run-in to the end of the season with his side on course for a second successive La Liga, King's Cup and Champions League treble. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), moved, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Cadillac Championship, Miami (to 6)

American Scott Piercy and Marcus Fraser of Australia upstaged the biggest names in the game as they charged into a tie for the lead after the opening round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship in Miami. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

RUGBY

Sio signing a red letter day for Wallabies

SYDNEY - Australia's unexpected success at the Rugby World Cup had many fathers but the role of prop Scott Sio, who signed a new deal with the ARU this week, in the revival of the Wallabies should not be underestimated. (RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/SIO, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

OLYMPICS

Baker, Isles providing the pace for US sevens challenge

SYDNEY - Carlin Isles and Perry Baker both have their roots in other sports but their scorching pace is likely to be vital to United States hopes of an Olympic rugby sevens medal in Rio later this year. (OLYMPICS-RIO-RUGBY/U.S. (INTERVIEW), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

New Zealand's Rio Olympics team named

Rowing New Zealand (RNZ) put a public dispute with one of their coaches behind them to select their largest ever Olympic squad on Friday, headlined by London 2012 champions Mahe Drysdale, Hamish Bond and Eric Murray. (OLYMPICS-RIO/NEWZEALAND-ROWING, moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

McGregor, Holm top the bill as UFC continues to grow

LAS VEGAS - As the sport of mixed martial arts continues to win fans all over the world, the colourful Conor McGregor steps up two weight divisions to fight Nate Diaz and Holly Holm defends the bantamweight crown she won from Ronda Rousey in Las Vegas. (MARTIALARTS-UFC/, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 400 words)

NBA

Fast start propels Heat past Suns

After establishing an early double-digit lead Thursday, the Miami Heat never relinquished the advantage. (NBA-HEAT/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Streaking Warriors play host to Thunder

The Golden State Warriors shoot for their seventh-consecutive victory when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder. (NBA-WARRIORS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Spurs rally to beat Pelicans

Forward Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 30 points and forward LaMarcus Aldridge added 26 while sparking a 16-2 run in the final 4:12 to lift the San Antonio Spurs to a 94-86 comeback victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at the Smoothie King Center. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Avs spoil Jagr's night after Czech reaches milestone

Calvin Pickard made 38 saves, Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Thursday night to spoil Jaromir Jagr's record-setting night. Jagr had an assist for his 1,850th career point, tying him with Gordie Howe for third all-time. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, 500 words)

CYCLING

World track championships (to 6)

Women's team pursuit and the omnium highlight day three

LONDON - Four titles are up for grabs on day three including the women's team pursuit, where Australia will hope for a double after their men beat Britain on Thursday, while Mark Cavendish begins his quest for gold in the multi-event omnium. (CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

CRICKET

World Twenty20 to pander to boundary-lust

NEW DELHI - Bowlers will be reduced to mere cannon-fodder and batsmen, contemporary cricket's pampered prima donnas, will be pandering to a seemingly insatiable boundary-lust of the fans when the World Twenty20 gets underway in India on Tuesday. (CRICKET-WORLD/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0900 GMT/4 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 600 words)

We will also move a factbox on the tournament. (CRICKET-WORLD/ (FACTBOX))

South Africa v Australia, first Twenty20

South Africa, Australia start Twenty20 World Cup warm-up

DURBAN - South Africa and Australia begin their three-match Twenty20 International series at Kingsmead in final preparation for the World Twenty20 in India starting on March 8. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, 200 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby, round two

Canterbury Crusaders v Auckland Blues, Christchurch (0635)

ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs, Canberra (0840)

Australian heavyweights clash in Canberra

After starting their seasons with victories last week, the two teams tipped to vie for the Australian conference lock horns in a high-octane encounter when the Brumbies and Waratahs clash at Canberra Stadium. (RUGBY-SUPER/BRUMBIES, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 300 words)

We will also move RUGBY UNION-SUPER/HIGHLIGHTS with brief reports from all round two matches

