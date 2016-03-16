Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions League last-16 second leg

Bayern Munich v Juventus (1945)

Juve face uphill task at Allianz Arena

MUNICH - Bundesliga leaders Bayern hold the upper hand at the Allianz Arena after drawing 2-2 with Juventus in the first leg in Turin last month. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-JUV/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Barcelona v Arsenal (1945)

Arsenal need minor miracle at powerhouses Barcelona

BARCELONA - World and European champions Barcelona are overwhelming favourites to go through to the quarter-finals after winning the first leg at Arsenal 2-0. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAR-ARS/, expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Asian Champions League

AFC moves Saudi-Iran ties to neutral venues

Saudi Arabian clubs will play Champions League matches against Iranian teams at neutral venues this year because of the lack of improvement in relations between the two countries, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Wednesday. (SOCCER-ASIA/SAUDI-IRAN moved with updates to follow, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne (20)

Back to work for party animal Hamilton

MELBOURNE - Lewis Hamilton's hard-partying off-season saw him criss-cross the globe to mingle with A-list celebrities but Formula One's reigning champion is adamant there will be no hangover when he returns to work at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PREVIEW, PIX, TV), moving at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

We will also be moving a stats box for the season-opener and a driver's form sheet along with the preview.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells (to 20)

Men's round of 16 action from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. (TENNIS-MEN/INDIAN WELLS, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

Women's quarter-final action from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. (TENNIS-WOMEN/INDIAN WELLS, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words

CRICKET

World Twenty20, India (to April 3)

Pakistan v Bangladesh, Kolkata (0930)

Inconsistent Pakistan take on in-form Bangladesh

KOLKATA - Former champions Pakistan will be wary of an in-form Bangladesh when the teams begin their Super 10 campaign with a Group Two clash at the Eden Gardens. (CRICKET-WORLD/PAKISTAN (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 400 words)

West Indies v England, Mumbai (1400)

MUMBAI - A youthful England team will fancy their chances when they take on a West Indies side in a Group One contest between the former champions at the Wankhede Stadium. (CRICKET-WORLD/WINDIES (PIX), expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

NBA

Cavs try to pad lead atop East

The Cleveland Cavaliers try to avoid losing two consecutive games for the first time in over two weeks and pad their slim lead atop the Eastern Conference when they host the Dallas Mavericks, (NBA-CAVALIERS/, expect by 0200 GMT/10:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Warriors shoot for 50 straight home wins

Reigning league Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors try to extend their record regular-season home unbeaten run to 50 games when they host Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks. (NBA-WARRIORS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Bulls visit Wizards; Thunder battle Celtics

The Chicago Bulls, in a battle to secure a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, visit the Washington Wizards while the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Boston Celtics in two of the nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Ducks battle Rangers; Blackhawks host Flyers

The Anaheim Ducks, in a tight battle for top spot in the Pacific Division, host Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers while the reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhakws host the Philadelphia Flyers in two of the six games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

ATHLETICS

World Indoor Championship (to 20)

Athletics try to put focus back on the track

PORTLAND, Oregon - With no Russians, few stars and the sport engulfed in a doping crisis the world indoor athletics championships begin on Thursday with officials holding their breath hoping to put the spotlight back on the track. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Gene Cherry, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)