SOCCER

International friendlies

Armenia v Belarus

Luxembourg v Bosnia

Slovakia v Latvia

Ireland v Switzerland

Portugal v Bulgaria

Netherlands v France

Dutch host France in match overshadowed by deaths

AMSTERDAM - The Dutch host Euro 2016 qualifiers France at the Amsterdam Arena in a friendly international overshadowed by the terror attacks in neighbouring Belgium and the death of Johan Cruyff. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY-NLD-FRA/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

African Nations Cup qualifiers

Swaziland v Zimbabwe (1300)

Gabon v Sierra Leone (1430)

Nigeria v Egypt (1500)

Ivory Coast v Sudan (1630)

Mauritania v Gambia (1630)

Guinea v Malawi (1700)

Tunisia v Togo (1700)

Mali v Equatorial Guinea (1900)

Algeria v Ethiopia (1930)

New coach hopes to steer Nigeria to victory

JOHANNESBURG - Samson Siasia takes over again as Nigeria coach as they host Egypt in Kaduna in a key qualifier while Ivory Coast take on Sudan again without Yaya Toure. (SOCCER-AFRICA/NATIONS, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

South American World Cup qualifier

Brazil v Uruguay

Suarez makes comeback after nine-match ban

SAO PAULO - Luis Suarez returns for Uruguay against Brazil in Recife after serving a nine-match ban for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/BRAZIL (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Andrew Downie, 300 words)

We will also run reports of five CONCACAF fourth round qualifiers:

Haiti v Panama (2300)

Jamaica v Costa Rica (0001)

El Salvador v Honduras (0100)

Canada v Mexico (0200)

Guatemala v U.S. (0200)

(SOCCER-WORLD/CONCACAF (PIX), expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 150 words each)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Miami Open (to April 3)

Federer returns after nearly two months out

Swiss maestro Roger Federer returns to competition after nearly two months out with a knee injury when he faces the man who beat him in the 2009 U.S. Open final, Juan Martin del Potro, while top seed Novak Djokovic also takes the court in second-round men's action at the Miami Open. (TENNIS-MIAMI/MEN, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

Azarenka back in action after Indian Wells triumph

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, on a high after beating Serena Williams in the Indian Wells final on Sunday, returns to the court when she faces Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in second-round women's action at the Miami Open. (TENNIS-MIAMI/WOMEN, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 350 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Dell Match Play Championship, Austin (to 27)

Spieth, Day, McIlroy look to book weekend berths

World number one Jordan Spieth, number two Jason Day and third-ranked Rory McIlroy carry perfect records into the third day of group play at the WGC-Dell Match Play looking to book their berths in the weekend's knockout phase at Austin Country Club. (GOLF-PGA/ expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Puerto Rico Open (to 27)

Hometown favorite Campos leads going to second round

Hometown favorite Rafael Campos, the first Puerto Rican player to lead a PGA Tour event since Chi Chi Rodriguez, carries a one-shot lead into the second round of the Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach. (GOLF-PGA/PUERTORICO, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 250 words)

LPGA Tour: Kia Classic (to 27)

Top-ranked Ko one back of number two Park

World number two Park In-bee of South Korea was up at the top of the leaderboard with top-ranked Lydia Ko of New Zealand one behind heading into the second round of the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, California. (GOLF-LPGA/ expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

World Twenty20, India (to April 3)

Australia v Pakistan, Mohali (0930)

Pakistan stare at early exit against Australia

Former champions Pakistan are staring at an early exit when Shahid Afridi's men take on Australia who are also struggling to find their rhythm in the tournament. (CRICKET-WORLD/PAKISTAN, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)

South Africa v West Indies, Nagpur (1400)

S Africa face stern test against mighty West Indies

NAGPUR - South Africa's semi-final hopes hang in balance a they take on an unbeaten West Indies team strengthened by the return of destructive opener Chris Gayle who did not bat against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury. (CRICKET-WORLD/SAFRICA (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

RUGBY

Wellington Hurricanes v Kings (0735)

Hurricanes look to continue momentum without the Bus

WELLINGTON - The Wellington Hurricanes will be without Julian Savea after the big All Blacks winger was left out by coach Chris Boyd, who has refused to call it a dropping, as they seek a third successive victory against South Africa's winless Kings. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/HURRICANES, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 350 words)

HORSE RACING

Dubai World Cup

DUBAI - The $10 million event has largely proved to be a local affair, with horses owned Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed or other family members winning 10 out of the 20 previous editions. But a switch to a dirt track last year to help attract U.S. horses seems to have paid off, with eight of the likely 12-horse field trained in North America. (HORSE RACING-DUBAI/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Record-seeking Warriors host fading Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors, on track for the NBA's best-ever regular season record, host the fading Dallas Mavericks, who have lost eight of their last 10 and are clinging to the last Western Conference playoff berth. (NBA-WARRIORS/ expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Pistons rev up for shot at fifth win in a row

The Detroit Pistons, hanging on to the last playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, go for their fifth win in a row when they host the Charlotte Hornets. (NBA-PISTONS/ expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by The Sports Exchange, 400 words)

Rockets need to rise against visiting Raptors

The Houston Rockets strive to end a three-game losing skid when they host the Toronto Raptors, who are chasing the Cleveland Cavaliers for best record in the East in one of nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ expect by 0500 GMT/ 1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

NHL

Blues face struggling Canucks

The St. Louis Blues look to gain ground on Dallas in their chase for the best record in the Western Conference when they host the Vancouver Canucks, mired in a five-game losing streak, in one of three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0010 GMT/8:10 PM ET, 500 words)

BASKETBALL

Real and Olympiakos face Euroleague playoff dogfight

BELGRADE - Euroleague holders Real Madrid and former winners Olympiakos Piraeus clash in a bid to keep alive their hopes of reaching the elite club competition's knockout stage (EUROLEAGUE-BASKETBALL/expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET; By Zoran Milosavljevic, 350 words)