CRICKET

World Twenty20, India (to April 3)

West Indies v India, second semi-final (1330)

India and West Indies clash in Mumbai

MUMBAI - Hosts India will hope their wily spinners can tame West Indies' big-hitting batsmen when the two former champions look to clinch a meeting with England in the final. (CRICKET-WORLD/SEMIS (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

Alonso ready to race after Australia crash

MANAMA - McLaren's Fernando Alonso, rested after his big Australia crash, and Mercedes' championship leader Nico Rosberg are among the drivers appearing in a news conference ahead of the second race of the season. (MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/, expect throughout from 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin)

We will also have news from around the paddock.

BASEBALL

Optimism abounds as teams set to open 2016 MLB season

We look ahead to the 2016 Major League Baseball season with a five-part package consisting of an overall preview of the campaign, a look at Japanese ace Yu Darvishs expected return, five storylines and five players to watch and key dates to look out for. (BASEBALL-PREVIEW/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

(BASEBALL-RANGERS/DARVISH, expect 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 425 words)

(BASEBALL-STORYLINES/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 535 words)

(BASEBALL-PLAYERS/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 470 words)

(BASEBALL-DATES/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 85 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Miami Open (to 3)

Nishikori battles Monfils for spot in Miami semis

Japanese sixth seed Kei Nishikori meets 16th-seeded Frenchman Gael Monfils while big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic faces Australian Nick Kyrgios in men's quarter-final action at the Miami Open. (TENNIS-MIAMI/MEN (PIX), expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

Azarenka, Kuznetsova eye berths in Miami final

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus seeks a spot in the women's final in her semi-final against Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber while Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova faces Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky at the Miami Open. (TENNIS-MIAMI/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, 400 words)

SOCCER

Upwardly mobile West Ham primed for lift-off

LONDON - As the sparrow flies, West Ham United's Boleyn Ground is a mere four kilometres from the Olympic Stadium that will soon be their home but the move could catapult the Hammers into entirely new footballing territory. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU/RISE (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 802 words)

England team mates set to resume title rivalry

LONDON - Having combined seamlessly for England, the players of Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur will resume battle in the Premier League title race this weekend with the two main protagonists facing testing fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Mike Collett, 420 words)

