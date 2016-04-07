Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

GOLF

U.S. Masters

Day, Spieth and McIlroy set to take Masters spotlight

AUGUSTA, Georgia - The 80th edition of the Masters gets underway at Augusta National with world number one Jason Day seeking a second consecutive major victory, second-ranked American Jordan Spieth set for his title defence and Rory McIlroy looking to complete a career grand slam of golf's four blue riband events. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Steve Keating, Andrew Both and Tim Wharnsby, 400 words)

Up to 40 players are Masters favourites this week: Langer

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Twice champion Bernhard Langer believes that up to 40 players are genuine contenders for this week's Masters, with another 30 quite capable of winning the year's opening major championship. (GOLF-MASTERS/LANGER (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 550 words)

SOCCER

Europa League quarter-finals, first leg (all 1905 GMT)

Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund v Liverpool

Sporting Braga v Shakhtar Donetsk

Villarreal v Sparta Prague

Klopp returns to Dortmund in Europa League last eight

LONDON - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will make an emotional return to former club Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie, while holders Sevilla face Spanish rivals Athletic Bilbao. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 600 words)

English Premier League

Leicester within four wins of fairytale

LONDON - When Leicester City faced Sunderland on the opening day of the season, even their most optimistic fans were expecting another testing struggle to avoid relegation. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Toby Davis, 480 words)

We will have the latest news from the English Premier League. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/, expect throughout)

TENNIS

WTA: Volvo Car Open (to 10)

Kerber, Venus seeking quarter-final berths

Top-seeded defending champion Angelique Kerber and third seed Venus Williams look to reach the quarter-finals of the Volvo Car Open clay court tournament in Charleston, South Carolina. (TENNIS-WOMEN/CHARLESTON, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 250 words)

NBA

Warriors, Spurs in clash of NBA's best

The Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry, who need to sweep their final four games to set an NBA record for best single season record, take on the league's second best team in the San Antonio Spurs, who are unbeaten at home but often rest their veteran stars such as Tim Duncan to be at full strength in the playoffs. (NBA-SPURS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1:00 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Rockets' playoffs bid may get boost from Suns

The Houston Rockets hope to get a boost in their drive for the last playoff berth in the Western Conference when they host the Phoenix Suns, mired in a seven-game losing streak. (NBA-ROCKETS/ expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM, ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Hawks and Heat scramble for playoff seeding

The Hawks and Heat, who are in a wild scramble with the Boston Celtics for third-seeding in the Eastern Conference, are in action as Atlanta hosts the likely second seed Toronto Raptors while Miami entertains the Chicago Bulls in two of five games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1:00 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Fastball duel as Red Sox visit Indians

The Boston Red Sox send Joe Kelly, who went 8-0 over his last nine starts last season, to the mound against young Cleveland Indians starter Danny Salazar, who struck out 195 in 185 innings pitched in 2015, in a duel between hard-throwing right-handers in one of nine games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

Red Wings, Bruins in showdown

The Detroit Red Wings, striving to extend the longest playoff streak in professional sports to 25 years, visit the Boston Bruins, who stand just outside the line to join the Stanley Cup playoffs, in one of 13 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0010 GMT/8:10 PM ET, 500 words)

OLYMPICS

Australian Swimming Championships, Adelaide (to 14)

Australia's national swimming championships, which double as the Olympic trials, take place at the South Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre with a host of likely medal contenders looking to book their tickets to Rio. (OLYMPICS-RIO/SWIMMING-AUSTRALIA, copy on merit)

RUGBY

Sunwolves have exceeded expectations, says coach Hammett

CAPE TOWN - Sunwolves coach Mark Hammett says his winless side have exceeded expectations in their debut Super Rugby season, but admits improvement is needed to build fan confidence ahead of the 2019 World Cup in Japan. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/SUNWOLVES (INTERVIEW), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

BASKETBALL

Euroleague crunch time for Real and Barcelona

BELGRADE - Euroleague holders Real Madrid and twice former winners Barcelona face crunch games in their bids to reach the premier club competition's knockout stage (EUROLEAGUE-BASKETBALL/, expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)

