GOLF

U.S. Masters (to 10)

Spieth two ahead going into second round

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Defending champion Jordan Spieth, bidding for a third major title, takes a two-shot lead over New Zealander Danny Lee and Irishman Shane Lowry into the second round at Augusta National. Rory McIlroy trails by four shots and world number one Jason Day is six off the pace. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Steve Keating, Andrew Both and Tim Wharnsby, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

With leaders Leicester City and second-placed Tottenham Hotspur playing on Sunday we will have all the latest news ahead of this weekend's matches, including coverage of the managers' news conferences. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/, expect throughout)

Bundesliga

Hertha Berlin v Hanover 96 (1830)

Hertha aim to consolidate third place

BERLIN - Hertha Berlin look to bounce back from last week's 5-0 demolition by Borussia Moenchengladbach and beat basement side Hanover 96 to restore a six-point cushion in third place. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

BOXING

Pacquiao to settle rubber-match with Bradley

Manny Pacquiao, who says this might be his final fight before turning his full attention to his family and Filipino politics, takes on Tim Bradley in a rubber match after the two split their first two encounters in the ring. (BOXING-PACQUIAO/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

TENNIS

WTA: Volvo Car Open (to 10)

Kerber, Errani eye semi-final berths in Charleston

Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber faces Irina-Camelia Begu and fifth seed Sara Errani meets Yulia Putintseva in the quarter-finals at the Volvo Car Open. (TENNIS-WOMEN/CHARLESTON, expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Heat look to burn Magic in playoff scramble

The Miami Heat bid to improve their playoff seeding when they visit Florida rivals Orlando. (NBA-MAGIC/ , expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Jazz face tough test against Clippers

The Utah Jazz, straining to hang on to the last playoff berth in the Western Conference, face the Los Angeles Clippers (50-28). (NBA-JAZZ/ expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM, ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Pacers, Pistons push for postseason seeding

The Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, locked in a battle for better seeding at the low end of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, take on the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards, respectively, in two of the 10 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

BASEBALL

Jays' Stroman goes for second win

Toronto Blue Jays' 24-year-old ace Marcus Stroman tries to lift his record to 2-0 in this first week of the season when he goes against the Boston Red Sox and starter Rick Porcello, while the talented young Cubs visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in two of 14 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

Blue Jackets visit Buffalo

The Columbus Blue Jackets, with the third worst record in the league, visit the Buffalo Sabres, also out of the playoffs hunt, in the only game on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ , expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0010 GMT/8:10 PM ET, 500 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby (round seven)

Waikato Chiefs v Auckland Blues, Hamilton (0735)

Western Force v Crusaders, Perth (1100)

The red-hot Chiefs host a Blues side, who won their second game of the season against the Jaguares last week but are without injured captain Jerome Kaino and Patrick Tuipulotu. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/CHIEFS, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 300 words)

OLYMPICS

Australian Swimming Championships, Adelaide (to 14)

The Australian championships, which double as the Olympic trials, take place at the South Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre with a host of likely medal contenders looking to book tickets to Rio. (OLYMPICS-RIO/SWIMMING-AUSTRALIA, copy on merit)

