Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

GOLF

U.S. Masters (to 10)

Spieth one ahead going into final round

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Defending champion Jordan Spieth, bidding for a third major title, takes a one-shot lead over American rookie Smylie Kaufman into the final round at Augusta National after the entire field battled to cope with strong gusting winds on Saturday. German veteran Bernhard Langer and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama trail by two strokes. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1630 GMT/12.30 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Steve Keating, Andrew Both and Tim Wharnsby, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Sunderland v Leicester City (1230)

Liverpool v Stoke City (1500)

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1500)

Leicester look to edge closer to title

LONDON - Leicester City, seven points clear at the top of the table with six games left, look to edge closer to the title by winning at Sunderland while second-placed Tottenham entertain Manchester United. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Steve Tongue, 650 words)

We will also have mini-reports on all the matches

La Liga

Sporting Gijon v Celta Vigo (1000)

Valencia v Sevilla (1400)

Villarreal v Getafe (1615)

Athletic Bilbao v Rayo Vallecano (1830)

Getafe next for fourth-placed Villarreal

BARCELONA - Villarreal look to consolidate fourth place with victory over Getafe while Celta Vigo, in fifth, visit Sporting Gijon. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund (1330)

Cologne v Bayer Leverkusen (1530)

Dortmund need Ruhr valley derby win to stay on Bayern heels

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund must beat Ruhr valley rivals Schalke to cut Bayern Munich's lead to five points going into the last five matches of the season. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Serie A (1300 unless stated)

Empoli v Fiorentina (1030)

Napoli v Hellas Verona

Torino v Atalanta

Sampdoria v Udinese

Palermo v Lazio (1845)

Pressure on Napoli to keep title hopes alive

Second-placed Napoli need to bounce back from last weekend's defeat at Udinese by beating bottom club Hellas Verona to keep their title hopes alive. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

BOXING

Pacquiao settles three-fight series with Bradley

Manny Pacquiao defeated Timothy Bradley by unanimous decision in the rubber match between the fighters, prevailing in what the Filipino has said is the final fight of his career.(BOXING-PACQUIAO/, moved, 300 words)

Ruthless Joshua wins IBF heavyweight title

LONDON - Britain's Anthony Joshua lived up to his billing as the new superstar of heavyweight boxing when he stopped Charles Martin in the second round with a demonstration of brutal power to claim the Americans world IBF title. (BOXING-WORLD/JOSHUA (PIX), moved, by Ian Chadband, 400 words)

TENNIS

WTA Tour: Volvo Car Open, Charleston (to 10)

Stephens and Vesnina in Charleston final

Seventh-seeded American Sloane Stephens meets Russian qualifier Elena Vesnina in the final of the Volvo Car Open clay court tournament in Charleston, South Carolina. (TENNIS-WOMEN/CHARLESTON, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

RUGBY

European Champions Cup quarter-finals

Leicester Tigers v Stade Francais Paris (1245)

Racing Metro 92 v Toulon (1515)

Heavyweights collide in last eight

Tigers host Stade Francais Paris in the first of the day's quarter-finals before the all-French clash between Racing Metro and champions Toulon at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir. (RUGBY UNION/CHAMPIONS (PIX), expect by 1445 GMT/10:45 AM ET, by Steve Tongue, 300 words)

MOTORCYCLING

Americas Grand Prix, MotoGP

Marquez on pole and aiming for four wins in a row in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Honda's MotoGP leader Marc Marquez starts on pole for the fourth year in a row at the Circuit of the Americas, aiming for a fourth successive win there. Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi join him on the front row. (MOTOR-MOTOGP/USA, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

Australian Swimming Championships, Adelaide (to 14)

The championships, which double as the Olympic trials, take place at the South Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre with a host of likely medal contenders looking to book tickets to the Rio Games in August. (OLYMPICS-RIO/SWIMMING-AUSTRALIA, copy on merit) (Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)