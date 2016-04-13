Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions League quarter-final second leg

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona (1845)

Benfica v Bayern Munich (1845)

Misfiring Barcelona seek response at Atletico

MADRID - Barcelona can redress their stuttering domestic form by sealing their passage to the Champions League semi-finals when they visit Atletico Madrid. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATL-BAR/, expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bayern defend single-goal lead at Benfica

LISBON - Bayern Munich take a 1-0 lead to Benfica where the Portuguese club will attempt to pull off a huge upset without top scorer Jonas. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BEN-FCB/, expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Brian Homewood)

Premier League

LONDON - We will bring the latest news from the Premier League after Leicester City took another step towards the title by beating Sunderland at the weekend while Tottenham Hotspur kept up the pressure with a win over Manchester United. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/, expect throughout, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Chinese Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton ready to end Rosberg's winning streak

SHANGHAI - Triple champion Lewis Hamilton aims to turn the tables on Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg, and deny him a sixth successive victory, at a track where the Briton has been more successful than any other driver. (MOTOR-F1-CHINA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 500 words)

We will also have a drivers' form sheet and statistics for Sunday's race, the third round of the season.

NBA

Warriors take aim at NBA record

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies needing a win to reach 73 for the season and break the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls' record for the most regular season victories. (NBA-WARRIORS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by Dan Levine, 400 words)

Lakers great Bryant set to make league farewell

LOS ANGELES - Five-time NBA champion and future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant will end his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers in a much anticipated home game at Staples Center against the Utah Jazz. Bryant, an 18-time All-Star, has cemented his place among the pantheon of NBA greats with a body of work on the court that also scoring titles and a league most valuable player award in 2008. (NBA-LAKERS/BRYANT, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

Rockets, Jazz make last push for playoff berth

The Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz, battling for the final Western Conference playoff berth, play the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively, in two of the 14 games on the final day of the National Basketball Association's regular season. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Lightning host Red Wings in series opener

The defending Eastern Conference champions Tampa Bay Lightning host the Detroit Red Wings in the opening game of their first-round best-of-seven playoff series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/LIGHTNING, expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Red-hot Penguins set for battle with Rangers

Sidney Crosby and the red-hot Pittsburgh Penguins try to maintain their momentum when they host Swedish goalie Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers in the first game of their best-of-seven playoff series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/PENGUINS, expect by 0315 GMT/11:15 PM ET, 400 words)

Blackhawks and rival Blues clash in series opener

The Chicago Blackhawks, looking to become the first repeat Stanley Cup champion since 1998, open their playoff journey on the road against a rival St. Louis Blues team that have been eliminated from the first round of the playoffs for three straight years. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/BLUES, expect by 0445 GMT/12:45 AM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Orioles try to maintain hot start to season

The Baltimore Orioles, looking to extend their red-hot start to the young season, send Dominican right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez to the mound versus Boston Red Sox counterpart Joe Kelly at Fenway Park in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

OLYMPICS

Australian Swimming Championships, Adelaide (to 14)

The championships, which double as the Olympic trials, take place at the South Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre with a host of likely medal contenders looking to book their tickets to the Rio Games in August. (OLYMPICS-RIO/SWIMMING-AUSTRALIA, copy on merit)

BASKETBALL

Lokomotiv and Laboral banking on home advantage

BASKETBALL

Lokomotiv and Laboral banking on home advantage

BELGRADE - Euroleague playoff debutants Lokomotiv Krasnodar and dark horses Laboral Kutxa Vitoria will bank on home advantage in their best-of-five quarter-final series against Barcelona and Panathinaikos respectively. (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/, expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 300 words)