Reuters sports schedule at 0605 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Arsenal v Aston Villa (1400)

Chelsea v Leicester City (1400)

Everton v Norwich City (1400)

Manchester United v Bournemouth (1400)

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1400)

Southampton v Crystal Palace (1400)

Stoke City v West Ham United (1400)

Swansea City v Manchester City (1400)

Watford v Sunderland (1400)

West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1400)

Triumphant Ranieri returns to Stamford Bridge

LONDON - Manager Claudio Ranieri makes an emotional return to his former club Chelsea as champions Leicester end their triumphant season with a trip to Stamford Bridge. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, 650 words)

La Liga

Malaga v Las Palmas (1000)

Espanyol v Eibar (1700)

Rayo Vallecano v Levante (1730)

Real Betis v Getafe (1730)

Sporting Gijon v Villarreal (1730)

BARCELONA- Strugglers Getafe, Rayo Vallecano and Sporting Gijon scrap for their lives to avoid the final two relegation spots on the final day of the season in La Liga. (SOCCER-SPAIN/expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Serie A

Chievo Verona v Bologna (1600)

Empoli v Torino (1600)

Genoa v Atalanta Bergamo (1600)

Lazio v Fiorentina (1845)

Palermo v Verona (1845)

Udinese v Carpi (1845)

Carpi, Palermo looking to avoid relegation

ROME - 18th-placed Carpi need to win at Udinese and hope that rivals Palermo drop points at home to bottom club Hellas Verona in order to avoid relegation from Serie A on the final day of the season. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 300 words)

Portugal

Benfica eyeing record title triumph

LISBON - Benfica need to beat Nacional at home to guarantee their record 35th domestic title, while second-place Sporting Lisbon could overhaul their city rivals with a win at Braga if the reigning champions slip up. (SOCCER-PORTUGAL/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

Dutch league

Heracles Almelo v Groningen (1030)

Utrecht v PEC Zwolle (1230)

Play-off tussle for Europa League place continues

AMSTERDAM - The teams that finished from fifth to eighth place at the end of the regular season in the Netherlands play the second legs of their semifinal ties with the eventual winner of this play-off series earning a place in next season's Europa League. (SOCCER-NETHERLANDS/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 200 words)

Belgian league

Club Bruges v Anderlecht (1230)

Zulte Waregem v Gent (1600)

Brugge on brink of claiming Belgian Championship

BRUSSELS - Club Bruges can win their first title in 11 years if they beat Anderlecht at home but defeat will open the door for Anderlecth to still snatch the championship. (SOCCER-BELGIUM/, expect by 1500 GMT/ 11 AM ET, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Spanish Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton on pole and aiming to end Rosberg's run

BARCELONA - Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton starts on pole position, aiming to end Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg's run of seven successive victories and prevent the German becoming only the third driver to win the first five races of a season. Rosberg is second on the grid. (MOTOR-F1-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock and a team-by-team analysis of the race.

RUGBY

World Series Sevens

France-Kenya the headline act as Paris Sevens enters Day Three

PARIS - Hosts France take on Singapore champions Kenya in a hotly anticipated Cup quarter-final, with the winner going on to meet either Fiji or Australia in the semis. New Zealand face Argentina and South Africa are up against Samoa in the other two Cup quarters. (RUGBY/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 200 words)

ICE HOCKEY

World championship

MOSCOW - A Wrap of day 10 from the World Ice Hockey Championships in Russia. The Czech Republic's match against Denmark and the United States' clash with Germany will be amongst the games featured. (ICE HOCKEY-WORLDS/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 200 words, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy)

NBA

Raptors and Heat in deciding Game 7

After winning the seventh game in their previous series, the Toronto Raptors face another do-or-die showdown, this time against the Dwyane Wade-led Miami Heat, with the winners advancing to the Eastern Conference final against Cleveland. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/RAPTORS, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange)

NHL

Blues, Sharks open Western Conference final in St. Louis

The St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks open the Western Conference final in St. Louis. The Blues, who are making their first appearance in the conference final since 2001, and Sharks are both bidding for their first Stanley Cup championship. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/BLUES, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (1-0) is scheduled to start for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox, who are expected to counter with right-hander Miguel Gonzales, in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0001 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

(Asia duty editor: Sudipto Ganguly)