Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

TENNIS

French Open (to June 5)

Champion Wawrinka takes on Chardy

PARIS - The third round begins with defending men's champion Stan Wawrinka up against French hope Jeremy Chardy after another Frenchman Richard Gasquet clashes with exciting Australian Nick Kyrgios. In the women's draw, second seed Agnieszka Radwanska and third seed Garbine Muguruza are in action. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect from 1100 GMT/7:AM ET, by Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar and Julien Pretot)

SOCCER

Manchester United poised to confirm Mourinho as manager

LONDON - Jose Mourinho appears set to take over at Manchester United after reports that he has agreed personal terms with the club. We will bring you all the latest developments. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-MNU/MOURINHO, expect throughout)

Champions League final

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (28)

City rivals prepare to lock horns

MILAN - Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid give news conferences before the Champions League final in which Diego Simeone's Atletico will be gunning for revenge after losing to Real in the 2014 final. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect throughout, by Richard Martin)

Mean Atletico defence prepares for ultimate challenge

MILAN - Atletico's record-breaking defence take on the attacking might of Real, led by all-time Champions League top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/TACTICS, expect by 1400 GMT/10:AM ET, 400 words)

Atletico offer tricky dilemma for the neutrals

MILAN - Atletico Madrid should be the neutrals' favouite after a dramatic rise to the top achieved with only a fraction of the money spent by bigger rivals, yet there is a side to them which makes them difficult to like. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO, expect by 1500 GMT/11:AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

European Championship

Gudjohnsen's Icelandic saga takes French twist

After more than a dozen clubs and 20 years in the national team, Iceland striker Eidur Gudjohnsen's colourful career is set for another twist as he prepares for Euro 2016 at Norwegian club Molde. (SOCCER-EURO-ICE/GUDJOHNSEN (INTERVIEW), expect by 1200 GMT/8AM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 600 words)

OLYMPICS

Drysdale ready and refreshed for Rio

WELLINGTON - Olympic rowing champion Mahe Drysdale's year off after his London campaign has not only refreshed him for his tilt at defending his single sculls title in Rio later this year, but also given him pause for thought about continuing until Tokyo. (OLYMPICS-RIO/NEWZEALAND-ROWING (INTERVIEW), expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 650 words)

NBA

Playoffs

LeBron's Cavs seek NBA Finals berth

LeBron James seeks his sixth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals when he leads the Cleveland Cavaliers into a potential series-clinching game versus a host Toronto Raptors team looking to force a decisive seventh game to the National Basketball Association's Eastern Conference final. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/RAPTORS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Yankees Tanaka set to battle Rays

Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka takes the mound for the New York Yankees versus the host Tampa Bay Rays in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Colonial tournament, Fort Worth, Texas (to 29)

Molder sets pace at Colonial, Spieth three back

American Bryce Molder, seeking his second career win on the PGA Tour, takes a one-stroke lead into the second round after opening with a six-under-par 64 at Colonial Country Club. World number two and local favourite Jordan Spieth trails by three shots. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 400 words)

LPGA Tour: Volvik Championship, Ann Arbor, Michigan (to 29)

Red-hot Thai Jutanugarn one off the pace at Travis Pointe

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn, chasing a third successive LPGA victory, goes into the second round at Travis Pointe Country Club just one stroke behind pacesetting American Christina Kim after opening with a seven-under-par 65. New Zealand's world number one Lydia Ko carded a 71. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 300 words)

Clarke poised to name Ryder Cup deputies

VIRGINIA WATER, England - Europe captain Darren Clarke is set to announce three of his vice-captains for the Ryder Cup match against United States at Hazeltine, Minnesota in September. (GOLF-RYDER/, expect by 1330 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

RUGBY

Australia's centre shortage is Hunt's opportunity

SYDNEY - Karmichael Hunt has not had the impact on rugby union that his fellow code-hopper Israel Folau has but he might finally get his chance to step onto the test stage for the Wallabies against England next month. (RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/HUNT (PIX), expect at 0630 GMT/2.30 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 550 words)

Super Rugby (week 13)

Wellington Hurricanes v Otago Highlanders, Wellington (0735)

NSW Waratahs, v Waikato Chiefs, Sydney (0940)

Kings v Jaguares, Port Elizabeth (1700)

Last chance for flyhalves to press All Blacks claims

WELLINGTON - Flyhalves Beuaden Barrett and Lima Sopoaga have one final opportunity to press their claims for Steve Hansen's first All Blacks squad of 2016 as the Wellington Hurricanes host the Otago Highlanders in a rematch of last year's Super Rugby final. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/HURRICANES, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 350 words)

Chiefs look to increase competition lead against Waratahs

SYDNEY - The Waikato Chiefs have a massive incentive to try to open up a lead on the Super Rugby table with victory over the New South Wales Waratahs, having played their last game at home this season unless they secure the top spot on the table and have home advantage throughout the playoffs. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/WARATAHS, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 350 words)

We will also move brief reports of all matches over the round (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/HIGHLIGHTS)

MOTOR RACING

Monaco Formula One Grand Prix

Drivers enjoy rest day before the heat of qualifying

MONACO - Friday is a rest day for the drivers but others are busy preparing for the heat of qualifying and we will have stories from around the paddock. (MOTOR-F1-MONACO/, expect throughout, by Alan Baldwin)

Indy 500

Drivers get last practice ahead of Sunday's Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS - We continue our buildup to the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 with items on the last practice ahead of Sunday's race, the economic impact of the Indy 500, a look at the tradition behind the winner's quart of milk and an interview with former champion Jacques Villeneuve. (MOTOR-INDY500/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

SEE ALSO: (MOTOR-INDY500/MILK, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, Andrew Both, 542 words)

(MOTOR-INDY500/VILLENEUVE (INTERVIEW) expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 661 words)

(MOTOR-INDY500/BUSINESS (FEATURE), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 700 words)

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka second test (to 31)

Hosts bid to wrap up series

England will aim to clinch the three-match series by winning the second test in Durham following their crushing inings victory in the first game last week. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect first story by 0945 GMT/5:45 ET)

ATHLETICS

Farah opens season with 10,000 in Eugene

EUGENE, Oregon - British double Olympic and world champion Mo Farah runs his first outdoor track race of the season when he competes in the 10,000 metres at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by Gene Cherry, 400 words)

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 29)

Kruijswijk in the pink heading into stage 19

Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk remains in the pink jersey heading into stage 19 of the race. (CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words) (Asia duty editor: Ian Ransom)