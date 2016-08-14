Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

RIO OLYMPICS

Bolt seeks first Rio gold as Murray eyes tennis defence

RIO DE JANEIRO - Full coverage of Day Nine of competition in Rio with 22 gold medals up for grabs. The men's 100 metres will be the main focus of attention as Jamaica's Usain Bolt goes for the first leg of his coveted 'triple-triple' gold medal streak. In the tennis, Britain's Andy Murray will look to defend his singles title against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SPORT/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Bournemouth v Manchester United (1230)

Arsenal v Liverpool (1500)

Mourinho launches United reign at Bournemouth

LONDON - Jose Mourinho looks to make an early statement of intent when his Manchester United managerial reign begins at Bournemouth while Arsenal host Liverpool in an early test of their title credentials. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Steve Tongue, 650 words)

We will also move mini match reports on both games

GOLF

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Illinois (to 14)

Moore takes one-shot lead into John Deere finale

Ryan Moore carries a one-shot lead over fellow Americans Ben Martin and Morgan Hoffmann into the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2100 GMT/9 PM ET, 350 words)

U.S. SENIOR OPEN

Jimenez seeks Spanish conquest at U.S. Senior Open

Spaniard Miguel Jimenez, at three-under 207, holds a one-stroke lead over American Gene Sauers heading into the final round of the United States Senior Open at the classic Scioto Country Club course in Columbus, Ohio. (GOLF-SENIOROPEN/, expect by 2000 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Australia, third test, Colombo (to 17)

De Silva, Chandimal take fresh guard for hosts

COLOMBO - Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal resume their unbroken 188-run stand for Sri Lanka who are 214 for five and eyeing a big first-innings total. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/, expect throughout, 350 words)

England v Pakistan, fourth test (to 15)

Pakistan scent series-tying victory at The Oval

LONDON - England have a mountain to climb to stave off defeat on the fourth day at The Oval, resuming on 88 for four and trailing Pakistan by 126 runs. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Cubs look to get back on winning track

The major league-leading Chicago Cubs, after having their 11-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, send right-hander John Lackey (9-7) to the mound as they seek to get back on track against the St. Louis Cardinals in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)ords)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: John O'Brien +65 6870 3971)