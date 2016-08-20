Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

RIO OLYMPICS

Day 15 of competition in Rio

Britain's Farah seeks to complete double

RIO DE JANEIRO - Briton Mo Farah seeks to add the 5,000 metres to his 10,000 title in an action-packed last night of athletics action in the Olympic stadium. Brazil play Germany in the final of the men's football and they seek revenge for their 7-1 whipping in the semi-final of the 2014 World Cup. In badminton, Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei, silver medallist at Beijing and London, bids for gold against China's Chen Long in the men's singles final. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SPORT/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, 400 words)

Lochte controversy continues

Continuing coverage of the scandal surrounding four U.S. swimmers, including Ryan Lochte, who Brazilian police say lied about an armed robbery. Gunnar Bentz released a statement giving the first inside account of what happened and accused Lochte of vandalizing a restroom. (OLYMPICS-RIO/LOCHTE (PIX, TV), expect updates on merit, by Dan Flynn and Mark Bendeich)

SOCCER

Premier League

Stoke City v Manchester City (1130)

Burnley v Liverpool (1400)

Swansea City v Hull City (1400)

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace (1400)

Watford v Chelsea (1400)

West Bromwich Albion v Everton (1400)

Leicester City v Arsenal (1630)

Champions Leicester look to bounce back

LONDON - Champions Leicester attempt to bounce back from their opening-day defeat at Hull when they take on Arsenal while Manchester City and Chelsea bid to record their second straight wins against Stoke and Watford respectively. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1330 GMT/9:30 AM ET, 400 words)

La Liga

Barcelona v Real Betis (1615)

Granada v Villarreal (1815)

Sevilla v Espanyol (2015)

Betis await for champions Barca

BARCELONA - Barcelona begin their title defence against Real Betis who begin a new era under former Sunderland coach Gustavo Poyet. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1815 GMT/2:15 PM ET, by Adriana Garcia, 500 words)

Serie A

AS Roma v Udinese (1600)

Juventus v Fiorentina (1845)

Fiorentina start with tough trip to champions Juve

ROME - Champions Juventus host Fiorentina while Roma entertain Udinese as the new season kicks off. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

Western and Southern Open, Cincinnati (to 21)

Murray continues run, to face Raonic in semis

Andy Murray continued his golden run with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Australia's Bernard Tomic to move into the semi-finals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati where he will face big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/MEN, expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, 350 words)

Kerber moves step closer to world number one ranking

Angelique Kerber moved within two victories of the world number one ranking when she beat Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in their quarter-final at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/WOMEN, moved, 400 words)

GOLF

European Tour: Czech Masters (to 21)

Pieters and Winther four shots clear

PRAGUE - Belgian Thomas Pieters and Jeff Winther of Denmark share the lead on 10-under-par, four strokes clear of their nearest rivals. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, 300 words)

PGA Tour:

Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina (to 21)

Korean Kim flirts with 59

South Korean Kim Si-woo flirted with golf's magic number before carding a course-record 10-under-par 60 en route to a two-shot halfway lead at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 350 words)

CRICKET

South Africa v New Zealand, first test, Durban (to 23)

Hosts resume on 236 for eight

DURBAN - South Africa start the second day at Kingsmead on 236-8 and with the wicket getting quicker they will be keen to see their pace attack in action. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect from 1030 GMT/6:30 AM ET, 300 words)

West Indies v India, fourth test, Port of Spain (to 22)

West Indies on 62-2 in weather-hit test

West Indies are on 62 for two in the rain-hit fourth test against India in Trinidad and more showers are forecast for the third day on Saturday. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, expect throughout, 300 words)

RUGBY UNION

Rugby Championship

Australia v New Zealand, Sydney (1000)

SYDNEY - Wallabies coach Michael Cheika is counting on the majority of his team that made last year's World Cup final to give their Rugby Championship defence a kick start against the All Blacks. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA, expect by 1215 GMT/8:15 AM ET, by Colin Packham, 400 words)

South Africa v Argentina, Nelspruit (1505)

Bruising battle on cards as Boks face Pumas

NELSPRUIT, South Africa - A bruising forward battle is expected as South Africa look to the return of Bryan Habana and Johan Goosen to give them the necessary backline spark to overcome their mercurial rivals. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Porcello goes for 17th win for Red Sox

Boston right-hander Rick Porcello (16-3) puts his stellar record on the line as the Red Sox face Detroit right-hander Michael Fulmer (10-3) and the Tigers in a contest between American League teams in playoff contention, in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

