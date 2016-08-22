Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

RIO OLYMPICS

RIO DE JANEIRO - A bit of melancholy and unbridled joy converged at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Olympics on Sunday as Brazil breathed a collective sigh of relief for having pulled off South America's first Games. (OLYMPICS-RIO/CLOSING (PIX) moved, by Mary Milliken, Caroline Stauffer and Brad Brooks, 500 words)

More Carnival than clockwork, but Rio pulls it off

RIO DE JANEIRO - In the end, it was a tale of two Games. The yin and yang Olympics, one of stark contrasts between the feats on the field of play, and regrettable actions off it. (OLYMPICS-RIO/ moved, by Ossian Shine, 600 words)

Brazil police seize Irish Olympic officals passports

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian police raided Irish Olympic officials on the last day of the Rio Games on Sunday, seizing passports, computers, mobile phones and unused tickets in a rapidly expanding investigation into allegations of an illegal ticketing scam. (OLYMPICS-RIO/IRELAND moved, by Ossian Shine, 500 words)

TENNIS

Western and Southern Open, Cincinnati

Cilic ends Murray win streak in Cincinnati final

Marin Cilic broke through for his first Masters 1000 series title on Sunday, ending a golden Andy Murray run to win the Southern & Western Open in Cincinnati. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/MEN, moved, 400 words)

Pliskova beats Kerber in Cincinnati, denies German top rank

Karolina Pliskova won her biggest title and denied Angelique Kerber the world number one ranking with an emphatic 6-3 6-1 victory in Sunday's final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/WOMEN, moved, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina

Korean Kim joins young guns with Greensboro runaway

Kim Si-woo completed a brilliant weekend for South Korean golf when he blew away the field for a five-stroke victory at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

CRICKET

South Africa v New Zealand, first test, Durban (to 23)

New Zealand resume after rain wrecks test

DURBAN - New Zealand resume on 15-2 in their first innings in reply to South Africa's 263 in the first test after a day and a half lost to rain and a wet outfield at Kingsmead. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 1030 GMT/6:30 AM ET, 300 words)

West Indies v India, fourth test, Port of Spain (to 22)

The final test between West Indies and India headed towards an inevitable draw after play was washed out again on the scheduled fourth day in Trinidad on Sunday. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, moved, 200 words)

BASEBALL

Nationals seek to consolidate top spot

Washington right-hander Stephen Strasburg (15-4) is scheduled to take the mound as the National League East-leading Nationals visit near-city rivals, the Baltimore Orioles, in one of nine games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Peter Rutherford)