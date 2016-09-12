Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

TENNIS

U.S. Open, New York

Wawrinka holds off Djokovic to savour third grand slam win

NEW YORK - Third seed Stan Wawrinka rose to the occasion once again to beat top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic 6-7(1) 6-4 7-5 6-3 in the final on Sunday for the third grand slam title of his career. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX, TV, UPDATE 3), moved, by Steve Keating, Larry Fine and Josh Schneyer, 500 words)

SOCCER

Champions League

Barcelona coach Enrique previews Celtic opener

BARCELONA - Coach Luis Enrique and defender Jordi Alba hold a media conference to preview their Champions League opener against Celtic on Tuesday, two days after their shock defeat at home to promoted Alaves in La Liga (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-CEL/, expect by 1130 GMT / 7:30 AM ET, by Richard Martin, 350 words)

Real Madrid begin Champions League defence

BARCELONA - European champions Real Madrid begin their title defence at home to Sporting Clube de Portugal, talisman Cristiano Ronaldo's first club (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-REA-SPO/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

NFL

Garoppolo carries Patriots past Cardinals

Even without their stars and other starters as well, the New England Patriots proved they're no pushovers when playing short-handed. (NFL-CARDINALS/, expect by 0630 GMT / 2:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Steelers and Redskins kick off Monday night football

The Ben Roethlisberger-led Pittsburgh Steelers will be without suspended running back La'Veon Bell for their season opener against a Washington Redskins team hoping to build on last year's solid 9-7 season that carried them into the playoffs. (NFL-REDSKINS/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Rams begin new era after moving to Los Angeles

A new era begins for the Los Angeles Rams and their star running back Todd Gurley, following their franchise move from St. Louis, as they meet a San Francisco 49ers team hoping to improve on last year's wretched 5-11 record. (NFL-49ERS/, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Red Sox and Orioles start important three-game series

Left-hander David Price (15-8) is scheduled to start for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles in the first of a crucial three-game series between two teams part of a tight four-way race with Toronto and the New York Yankees for the American League East title, one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

GOLF

U.S. captain Love to announce three Ryder Cup picks

United States captain Davis Love III will announce three of his four wildcard picks for this month's Ryder Cup against holders Europe during a news conference at the competition course Hazeltine in Chaska, Minnesota. (GOLF-RYDER/US, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 450 words)

BASEBALL

Blue Jays and Orioles conclude pivotal three-game series

The Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to send right-hander Aaron Sanchez (13-2) to the mound against the Baltimore Orioles in the finale of a three-game series between two teams separated by only one game atop the American League East, in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

BOXING

Tyson Fury and Wladimir Klitschko hold a media conference ahead of their October re-match after the Briton took the Ukrainian's titles last November in surprise fashion. (BOXING-FURY-KLITSCHKO/, expect by 1400 GMT / 10 PM ET, by Martyn Herman)

CRICKET

India name squad for New Zealand tests

MUMBAI - The Indian selectors meet to pick the squad for the upcoming three-test home series against New Zealand, starting with the first match in Kanpur from Sept. 22. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words) (Asia duty editor: Ian Ransom)