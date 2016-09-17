Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

DOPING

Putin says WADA leaks raise questions

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) records leaked by hackers raised a lot of questions with healthy athletes seemingly taking banned substances, TASS news agency reported. (DOPING-WADA/RUSSIA-PUTIN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jack Stubbs, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Hull City v Arsenal (1400)

Leicester City v Burnley (1400)

Manchester City v Bournemouth (1400)

West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United (1400)

Everton v Middlesbrough (1630)

City bid to stay perfect at home to Bournemouth

LONDON - Leaders Manchester City can continue their perfect start to the Premier League season with victory at home to Bournemouth. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect first take by 1630 GMT/12.30 PM ET, by Toby Davis and Ian Chadband, 600 words)

We will also have mini match reports from all Premier League games.

La Liga

Leganes v Barcelona (1100)

Atletico Madrid v Sporting Gijon (1415)

Eibar v Sevilla (1630)

Las Palmas v Malaga (1845)

Barca target three points at Leganes

BARCELONA - Barcelona will look to bounce back from last week's shock home defeat to Alaves when they take on La Liga newcomers Leganes in their first ever league visit to the Madrid club. Atletico Madrid host Sporting Gijon. (SOCCER-SPAIN/(PIX), expect by 1245 GMT/8:45 AM ET, 400 words)

Zidane previews Espanyol visit

BARCELONA - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane holds a news conference to preview his side's visit to Espanyol on Sunday, after staging a dramatic turnaround to beat Sporting Lisbon 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday. Real won 6-0 in their last visit to Espanyol. (SOCCER-SPAIN-REA-ZIDANE/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Serie A

Lazio v Pescara (1600)

Napoli v Bologna (1845)

Napoli eye top spot

MILAN - Napoli can provisionally take over top spot with victory over Bologna and current leaders Juventus, two points ahead, in action a day later. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 300 words)

Ligue 1

Monaco v Stade Rennes (1500)

AS Nancy-Lorraine v Nantes (1800)

Dijon FCO v Metz (1800)

FC Lorient v Lille (1800)

Girondins Bordeaux v Angers SCO (1800)

Toulouse v En Avant de Guingamp (1800)

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1330)

Borussia Dortmund v SV Darmstadt 98 (1330)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen (1330)

Hamburg SV v RB Leipzig (1330)

Hoffenheim v VfL Wolfsburg (1330)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Werder Bremen (1630)

Robben, Boateng in Bayern squad

BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich will have winger Arjen Robben and central defender Jerome Boateng in the squad for the first time this season when they take on Ingolstadt in search of their third straight league win. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix (to 18)

Three-way battle expected in Singapore qualifying

SINGAPORE - Nico Rosberg will be hoping to hold off Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton and the twin threat of Red Bull and Ferrari in the battle for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday. (MOTOR-F1-SINGAPORE/ (PIX), qualifying starts at 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by John O'Brien, 400 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup semi-finals

Britain aim to keep alive Davis Cup dreams

GLASGOW - U.S. Open doubles champion Jamie Murray will have the responsibility of keeping alive the defending champions hopes of reaching a second successive final as they aim to narrow Argentina's 2-0 lead. (TENNIS-DAVIS/BRITAIN (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Croatia and France attempt to break deadlock

France are without Gael Monfils and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga but will still fancy their chances against a Croatia team led by former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic. They are tied at 1-1. (TENNIS-DAVIS/CROATIA, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 350 words)

RUGBY

Rugby Championship (round four)

New Zealand v South Africa, Christchurch (0735)

CHRISTCHURCH - A rampant All Blacks side can all but seal the Rugby Championship title with two rounds to spare if they secure a bonus point victory against a Springboks side smarting from two consecutive losses and an indifferent season. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/NEWZEALAND, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words)

Australia v Argentina, Perth (1005)

Australia will have to be at their best if they are to maintain their mini-revival with a victory over the new-look Pumas, who have beaten the Springboks and given the All Blacks a brief scare in their last two outings. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia duty editor: Ian Ransom)