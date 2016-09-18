Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

PARALYMPICS

Iranian cyclist death casts pall over Games

Iranian cyclist Sarafraz Bahman Golbarnezhad has died after crashing in the C4-5 event at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, the first such death at the Games since they began in 1960 (PARALYMPICS-DEATH/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Watford v Manchester United (1100)

Crystal Palace v Stoke City (1315)

Southampton v Swansea City (1315)

Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1530)

United bid to avoid third successive defeat

LONDON - Jose Mourinho's Manchester United will be out to avoid a third straight defeat in all competitions when they visit Watford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Neil Robinson, 650 words)

We will also have mini match reports on all four games

La Liga

Osasuna v Celta Vigo (1000)

Athletic Bilbao v Valencia (1415)

Villarreal v Real Sociedad (1630)

Espanyol v Real Madrid (1845)

Real target record La Liga streak at Espanyol

BARCELONA - Real Madrid aim to equal Barcelona's record of 16 straight La Liga victories when they travel to Espanyol but will be without talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and record signing Gareth Bale. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Serie A

Udinese v Chievo Verona (1030)

Cagliari v Atalanta Bergamo (1300)

Crotone v Palermo (1300)

Sassuolo v Genoa (1300)

Torino v Empoli (1300)

Inter Milan v Juventus (1600)

Fiorentina v AS Roma (1845)

Inter host Juve in heavyweight clash

MILAN - Argentine strikers Mauro Icardi and Gonzalo Higuain face off when Inter Milan host historic rivals and Serie A champions Juventus at the San Siro. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Augsburg v Mainz (1330)

Hertha Berlin v Schalke 04 (1530)

Hertha out to stretch winning start against Schalke

BERLIN - A victory for Hertha Berlin over struggling Schalke will move them alongside Bayern Munich at the top of the table. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix

Rosberg poised to reclaim championship lead

SINGAPORE - Nico Rosberg will hope to celebrate his 200th race with a victory when the German starts from pole. A win will also give him the championship lead ahead of Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton. (MOTOR-F1-SINGAPORE/ (PIX), race starts at 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by John O'Brien, 400 words)

GOLF

LPGA Tour: Evian Championship (to 18)

Chun aiming to make history

PARIS - South Korea's Chun In-gee, on 19-under-par, takes a four-shot lead into the final day as she seeks to break the record for the lowest winning score in a major championship by either a male or female. (GOLF-WOMEN/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

European Tour: Italian Open (to 18)

MILAN - Frenchman Alexander Levy leads on 14-under-par with six holes remaining of his weather-interrupted third round. U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett is among four players one stroke off the pace. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup semi-finals

Argentina in charge in Glasgow

GLASGOW - Argentina hold a 2-1 lead over holders Britain into the reverse singles. (TENNIS-DAVIS/BRITAIN (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

Croatia on top in Zadar

ZADAR, Croatia - Croatia hold the upper hand against France, going into the reverse singles with a 2-1 advantage. (TENNIS-DAVIS/CROATIA (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia duty editor: Ian Ransom)