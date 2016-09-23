Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

We bring you the latest news ahead of this weekend's Premier League fixtures plus manager and player briefings. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CLUB/, expect throughout, 300 words)

CRICKET

India v New Zealand, 1st test (to 26)

New Zealand plan strong reply after dismissing India

KANPUR - Ravindra Jadeja's breezy unbeaten 42 helped India post 318 in their first innings before being bowled out by New Zealand in the first test at Green Park Stadium. (CRICKET-INDIA/, (PIX), expect throughout, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)

GOLF

European Tour: European Open, Bad Griesbach, Germany (to 25)

Kaymer and Pieters warm-up for Ryder Cup

BERLIN - European pair Martin Kaymer and Thomas Pieters warm up for next week's Ryder Cup clash against the United States by competing in Germany. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 300 words)

PGA Tour: Tour Championship, Atlanta (to 25)

Johnson in joint command after first round

Top seed Dustin Johnson shares the lead with fellow American Kevin Chappell and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama heading into the second round at East Lake, where 30 players in the season-ending event are competing for the tournament title and also the $10 million bonus awarded to the winner of the season-long FedExCup points race. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

ICE HOCKEY

World Cup of Hockey (to Oct 1)

Canada and Russia set to renew hockey's greatest rivalry

TORONTO - Canada and Russia will renew hockey's greatest rivalry when they clash in the semi-finals while the other matchup in the last four will feature a team with no history and possibly no future beyond this tournament when Team Europe meet Sweden. (ICEHOCKEY-WORLDCUP/ (PIX), expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 450 words)

