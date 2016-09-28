Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

GOLF

Ryder Cup

Captains and players continue countdown

CHASKA, Minnesota - United States captain Davis Love III and European counterpart Darren Clarke discuss their preparations for Friday's opening foursomes matches at the 41st Ryder Cup. Among the players who will host news conferences at Hazeltine National Golf Club on the second day of official practice are Europeans Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson and American Phil Mickelson. (GOLF-RYDER/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), expect throughout, by Larry Fine, Mark Lamport-Stokes and Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

SOCCER

Champions League

Group Stage (1845 GMT kickoffs)

Group A

Arsenal (England) v FC Basel (Switzerland)

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) v Paris St Germain (France)

Group B

Besiktas (Turkey) v Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine)

Napoli (Italy) v Benfica (Portugal)

NAPLES - Napoli, who began their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win at Dynamo Kiev, host last season's quarter-finalists Benfica at the San Paolo stadium. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-SLB/, expect by 2045 GMT/ 6.45 PM ET, 400 words)

Group C

Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) v Barcelona (Spain)

Celtic (Scotland) v Manchester City (England)

Group D

Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Bayern Munich (Germany)

Rostov (Russia) v PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Premier League

We bring you the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures as well manager and player briefings after the weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CLUB/ expect throughout, 300 words)

Soccerex Forum

MANCHESTER, England - The third and final day of the Soccerex forum in Manchester features a key session on soccer's rapid expansion in China. (SOCCER-FORUM/, expect throughout from 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Chris Bertram, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix preview

Wary Mercedes set cautious sights on title triple

SEPANG, Malaysia - Mercedes look all but certain to seal their third straight constructors' crown on Sunday but they will be taking nothing for granted after last year's rare defeat to Ferrari. (MOTOR-F1-MALAYSIA/PREVIEW, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 400 words)

We will also move statistics for the race and a drivers' form sheet.

(Asia duty editor: Greg stutchbury)