GOLF

Ryder Cup

United States win Ryder Cup, ending losing streak

CHASKA, Minnesota - Ryan Moore ended a long wait for U.S. Ryder Cup redemption when he clinched a rousing win over Europe at Hazeltine on Sunday, beating Lee Westwood to allow the Americans to reclaim the golden trophy in golf's top team competition. (GOLF-RYDER/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Larry Fine, Mark Lamport-Stokes and Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

U.S. restore balance to Ryder Cup ledger

CHASKA, Minnesota - We assess the impact of a much needed U.S. win against a European team in transition. (GOLF-RYDER/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 550 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We continue our coverage of EPL club news after the weekend's matches saw Manchester City's dream start ended at White Hart Lane by Tottenham and Manchester United left frustrated by Stoke City (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)

NFL

Unbeaten Vikings take on Giants

The Minnesota Vikings (3-0), having shaken off season-ending injuries to Teddy Bridgewater and Adrian Peterson, seek to extend their perfect start to the season when they meet the 2-1 New York Giants. (NFL-VIKINGS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

CRICKET

India v New Zealand, second test (to 4)

India eye series win, top spot in the world

KOLKATA - India resume on 227-8 against New Zealand in their second innings, leading by 339 runs, and will reclaim top spot in the world test rankings from Pakistan with a win at Eden Gardens. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP Tour

Japan Open, Tokyo

China Open, Beijing

The Asian swing of the ATP Tour gets underway, with top seed Andy Murray in action in Beijing with a goal to finish his fine season with Novak Djokovic's world number one ranking. Coverage on merit.

