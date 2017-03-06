Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

CRICKET

India v Australia, second test (to 8)

Australia lead by 87 runs after Jadeja takes six

BENGALURU, March 6 India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took six wickets as Australia were dismissed for 276 in their first innings, giving the tourists a lead of 87 runs on the third morning of the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. (CRICKET-INDIA/(PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

New Zealand v South Africa, 1st test (from 8)

South African attack bolstered ahead of NZ tests

WELLINGTON - The return of Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander to the test squad has only enhanced South Africa's favouritism ahead of the three-match series against New Zealand, with the first match in Dunedin. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/ (PREVIEW), expect at 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, 600 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

West Ham United v Chelsea (2000)

Chelsea seek to extend lead at top

LONDON - Chelsea can re-open a 10-point lead at the top after Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City closed in at the weekend. Always a feisty derby, the behaviour of the crowd in the London Stadium will be under the spotlight after serious trouble in a League Cup tie this season (SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-CHE/(PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Martyn Herman. 400 words)

La Liga

Alaves v Sevilla (1945)

In-form Sevilla look to stay in title race

MADRID - Jorge Sampaoli's thrilling Sevilla side have won five games in a row in all competitions and must keep their winning run up when they visit Alaves if they want to stay in the La Liga title race after victories for Barcelona and Real Madrid over the weekend. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:15 PM ET, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)

Champions League

Napoli need to avoid distractions against Real

ROME - Napoli will need to stay focussed and avoid distractions if they are to have any chance of clawing back their two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, second leg on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/(PREVIEW), moved, 410 words)

PREVIEW-Arsenal facing mission impossible against Bayern

LONDON - Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ARS-BAY/ (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

PREVIEW-History stands in way of Barca's European progress

BARCELONA - Barcelona have won four successive games since their harrowing 4-0 defeat to Paris St Germain in their Champions League last 16 first leg but will now needed overturn that deficit on Wednesday if they want to reach the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/(PREVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Italian football federation chooses president

ROME - Incumbent Carlo Tavecchio faces a challenge from Andrea Abodi, currently president of the second division Serie B in the election to choose the Italian football federation (FIGC) president. SOCCER-ITALY/ELECTION, expect by 1030 GMT/5:30 AM ET, 300 words)

Interview with CEO of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment Andrew Georgiou

LONDON - Lagardere is the largest football agency in the world, partner to more than 100 European clubs and two FIFA Confederations (CAF and AFC). It launched into the Chinese market this year and Georgiou came in last year as CEO. Chinese football is a hot topic at the moment, with Super League clubs spending large sums on foreign players. SOCCER-LAGARDERE/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA TOUR: WGC Mexico Championship

Johnson wins in Mexico to cement world number one ranking

Dustin Johnson started his reign as world number one in the best possible way by winning the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City.(GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

TENNIS

Brasil Open

Rain-hit Brasil Open final to be completed on Monday

SAO PAULO - The final of the Brasil Open was interrupted by rain on Sunday and will recommence on Monday with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas leading Pablo Cuevas 7-6(3) 3-3. (TENNIS-MEN/BRAZIL, moved, 200 words)

Former cricketer Barty puts runs on the board in return

MELBOURNE - The relentless grind of the professional tennis tour proved too much for Australia's Ashleigh Barty during her teenage years but a break from the game to play cricket appears to be paying some pretty big dividends. (TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/BARTY (INTERVIEW), moved, by Ian Ransom)