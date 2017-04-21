Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

Ex-FIFA President Blatter gives interview

ZURICH - Under investigation in Switzerland and banned from all soccer-related activity for six years, fallen former FIFA President Blatter gives an interview. (SOCCER-FIFA/BLATTER (TV)expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 400 words)

Champions League/Europa League draws

NYON, Switzerland - Real Madrid and city neighbours Atletico, who have contested two of the last three Champions League finals, will hope to avoid each other in Friday's draw for this season's last four. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, 300 words)

Manchester United are among the teams involved in the semi-final draw for the second tier Europa League. (SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW)

Premier League/FA Cup

We will have all the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures, which include FA Cup semi-finals between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal's clash with Manchester City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/, expect throughout)

Reuters talks to former Liverpool great McDermott

Former Liverpool midfielder Terry McDermott, who won six league titles and three European Cups with the Reds, tells Reuters about his new autobiography "Terry Mac: Living For The Moment" and how manager Juergen Klopp can bring the glory days back to Merseyside. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV/MCDERMOTT expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Hoffenheim need to beat Cologne if they are to stay a step ahead of Borussia Dortmund for a top three finish and a place in the Champions League group stage. (SOCCER-GERMANY-CGN-TSG/ expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

Chinese football

Development guru Byer urges China's Xi to focus on youth

HONG KONG – Youth development specialist Tom Byer has called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to focus the country’s attention on trying to win the U17 World Cup. (SOCCER-CHINA/ expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 600 words)

RUGBY UNION

Super Rugby round nine

Hurricanes v Brumbies (0735)

Waratahs v Kings (0945)

Lions v Jaguares (1700)

Brumbies face defending champions Hurricanes

ACT Brumbies will look to become the first Australian side to inflict defeat on a New Zealand opponent this season when they face defending champions Hurricanes in Napier. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/HURRICANES expect by 0930 GMT/5:30 AM ET, 300 words)

Lions seek to keep up winning form

JOHANNESBURG – Six wins out of seven sees the Lions top Super Rugby’s Africa 2 conference standings, but they will face a strong examination from the Jaguares. (RUGBY-SUPER/LIONS, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open (to 23)

Branden Grace built on recent good form to earn the first-round lead with a six-under-par 66 at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. (GOLF-TEXAS/, moved, 300 words)

European Tour

Shenzhen International, Shenzhen (to 23)

Wiesberger vaults into lead with stunning 65 in China

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger delivered a stunning second-round 65 to jump to the top of the leaderboard at the Genzon Golf Club on 12-under-par. Overnight leader Bubba Watson, on six under after the first round, has just started his second 18. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Cavs take 3-0 series lead over Pacers

LeBron James recorded 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 26-point deficit to stun the Indiana Pacers 119-114 on Thursday night in Game 3 of their opening-round Eastern Conference playoff series. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved with update to follow, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Blackhawks down, Preds advance

Roman Josi scored twice, Viktor Arvidsson and Colton Sissons each added a goal and an assist, and Pekka Rinne bagged 30 saves as the Nashville Predators eliminated the Chicago Blackhawks from the Western Conference first round with a 4-1 victory at a raucous Bridgestone Arena. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved with udpate to follow, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Not even facing R.A. Dickey's dancing knuckleball could disrupt the grooved swing of Washington's Ryan Zimmerman as the Nationals completed a three-game series sweep of the Atlanta Braves. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved with update to follow, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)