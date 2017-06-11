UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man United cleared in Pogba deal, FIFA open proceedings against Juventus
TENNIS
French Open
Nadal bids for La Decima
Rafael Nadal will have to overcome Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who has never lost any of his three previous grand slam finals, in the Roland Garros title decider if he is to become the first man to win the same major 10 times. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect first copy by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)
SOCCER
World Cup Qualifiers
Europe
Group D
Moldova v Georgia (1600)
Ireland v Austria (1600)
Serbia v Wales (1845)
BELGRADE - Group leaders Serbia take on Wales in a vital World Cup qualifier, with both teams hard-pressed to win and stay on course for the 2018 tournament in Russia. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-SRB-WAL/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)
DUBLIN - Austria, four behind leading pair Croatia and Ireland in Group D, need a win to keep their World Cup qualifying hopes alive when they visit the Irish, who won the previous encounter 1-0 in Vienna. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-IRL-AUT/ (PIX), expect by 1745 GMT/1:45 PM ET, 400 words)
Group G
Macedonia v Spain (1845)
Israel v Albania (1845)
Italy v Liechtenstein (1845)
Spain and Italy in tight battle for Group G supremacy
Italy, level on points with Group G leaders Spain but well behind on goal difference, need to pile on the goals against minnows Liechtenstein in their World Cup qualifier. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ITA-LIE/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)
Spain will aim to preserve top spot when they take on Macedonia in their World Cup qualifier. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-MKD-ESP/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)
Group I
Finland v Ukraine (1600)
Iceland v Croatia (1845)
Kosovo v Turkey (1845)
REYKJAVIK - Iceland will pull level on points with Group I leaders Croatia if they can beat them in Sunday's World Cup qualifier. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ICE-CRO/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)
North, Central America and Caribbean
Group leaders Mexico take on U.S. at altitude
MEXICO CITY - Group leaders Mexico take on their arch-rival United States at the Aztec Stadium. Bruce Arena's U.S. team will hope to continue their three-match unbeaten run at a ground where they have never won. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-MEX-USA/, expect by 0330 GMT / 11:30 PM ET, by Andrew Downie, 300 words)
African Nations Cup qualifiers
Group D
Algeria v Togo, Blida (2100)
Benin v Gambia, Cotonou (1500)
Group F
Ghana v Ethiopia, Kumasi (1530)
Group G
Zimbabwe v Liberia, Harare (1300)
Group H
Central African Republic v Rwanda, Bangui (1400)
Group J
Tunisia v Egypt, Tunis (2200)
Top four finishers begin 2019 campaign
CAPE TOWN – Egypt and Ghana, who both reached the last four at the finals in Gabon at the start of the year, begin their 2019 qualifying campaign on Sunday. Ghana are home to Ethiopia while Egypt have a tough away game in prospect against Tunisia. (SOCCER-AFRICA-NATIONS/WRAP1, expect 2200 GMT /6 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)
NHL
Stanley Cup Final
Penguins bid to wrap up repeat title
The Pittsburgh Penguins, ahead of the Nashville Predators 3-2 in the best of seven series, seek to clinch a second consecutive Cup in Game Six at Nashville. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STANLEYCUP/, expect first copy by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, 400 words)
GOLF
PGA Tour: St. Jude Classic, Memphis, Tennessee (to 11)
Cabrera Bello, Cink, Crane head crowded leaderboard
Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello and Americans Stewart Cink and Ben Crane lead at nine-under 201 heading into the final round at TPC Southwind, where five others are within two strokes. (GOLF-STJUDE/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 40 words)
LPGA: Manulife Classic, Cambridge, Ontario (to 11)
Thompson leads in Canada
Lexi Thompson has a one-shot lead over fellow American Lindy Duncan at starting the final round at Whistle Bear Golf Club in Ontario. (GOLF-WOMEN/, expect by 2000 GMT/8 PM ET, 250 words)
U.S. OPEN
Johnson a nominal favourite at U.S. Open
Dustin Johnson is a lukewarm favourite for this week’s U.S. Open, but the more level playing field in the post-Tiger Woods era and a new venue only adds to the uncertainty over who will lift the trophy next Sunday. (GOLF-USOPEN/ (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 450 words)
SEE ALSO
Officials confident of smooth rulings process at U.S. Open. (GOLF-USOPEN/RULES, by Larry Fine, 700 words)
To play or not to play, athletes must balance career and family. (GOLF-USOPEN/MICKELSON, by Jahmal Corner, 400 words)
Social media provides insight into life of some players, others not so much. (GOLF-USOPEN/SOCIALMEDIA (PIX), by Rory Carroll, 500 words)
Erin Hills and unlikely place for first U.S Open in Wisconsin. (GOLF-USOPEN/ERINHILLS (PIX), by Andrew Both, 400 words)
U.S. Open facts and figures. (GOLF-USOPEN/ (FACTBOX), 600 words)
CRICKET
Champions Trophy
India v South Africa
LONDON - Holders India take on South Africa in their final Group B match, with the winner of the match going through to the semi-finals. (CRICKET-CHAMPIONSTROPHY-IND-ZAF/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words.
MOTOR RACING
Canadian Grand Prix
MONTREAL - Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton starts on pole position for Mercedes after matching the career tally of 65 achieved by his late Brazilian hero Ayrton Senna. Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel starts alongside for Ferrari. (MOTOR-F1-CANADA/(PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)
MotoGP
Grand Prix of Catalunya
BARCELONA - Honda's Dani Pedrosa will start his home Grand Prix of Catalunya from pole position with Yamaha's MotoGP leader Maverick Vinales only ninth on the starting grid after Saturday's qualifying. Vinales holds a 26-point lead over Andrea Dovizioso after six races. (MOTOR-MOTOGP-CATALUNYA/ (TV), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)
RUGBY
British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand
A relieved Warren Gatland will name his side to face the Otago Highlanders in the fourth match of their tour (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/, expect by 0615 GMT/2:15 AM ET, 400 words)
CYCLING
Criterium du Dauphine
Australian Richie Porte will be looking to hold on to the overall lead in the eighth and final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, a 115-kilometre route from Albertville to Plateau de Solaison. (CYCLING-DAUPHINE/ (TV), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)
BASEBALL
Surging Rockies try to make it eighth win in row
The Colorado Rockies, who have surged to the top of the National League West, put a seven-game winning streak on the line when they visit the Chicago Cubs in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
