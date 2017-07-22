Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday, July 22

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

Golf

British Open (to 23)

Spieth takes two-shot lead into round three

SOUTHPORT, England - Jordan Spieth will carry a two-shot lead into the third round of the British Open at Royal Birkdale. American compatriot Matt Kuchar, England's Ian Poulter and U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka are among the chasing pack. (GOLF-OPEN/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ed Osmond and Simon Evans)

PGA Tour

Collins four clear heading into weekend

After bolting clear with a second-round 11-under 60, American Chad Collins takes a substantial four-shot lead into the third round at the Robert Trent Jones Trail Grand National course. (GOLF-BARBASOL/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 250 words)

LPGA Tour: Marathon Classic, Sylvania, Ohio (to 23)

Piller sets halfway pace

Gerina Piller, at 11-under 131, takes a one-stroke lead over four players including fellow American Lexi Thompson into the third round at Highland Meadows. (GOLF-WOMEN/, expect by 2000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

Soccer

Premier League Asia Trophy final (1230)

Liverpool face Leicester in Asia Trophy final

HONG KONG - Liverpool meet Leicester City in the Premier League Asia Trophy final after Crystal Palace take on West Bromwich Albion in the third-place playoff. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-ASIA-LEI-LIV/, expect by 1430 GMT/1030 AM ET, by Michael Church, 400 words)

We will also have all the latest transfer news from around Europe as clubs strengthen their squads for the new season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

Juventus and Barca battle again

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey - Just three months after Juventus beat Barcelona in a Champions League semi-final, the European heavyweights meet again in a pre-season friendly at MetLife Stadium. (SOCCER-ICC-FCB-JUV/ (PIX), expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 300 words)

United States and Costa Rica in Gold Cup semi-final

The United States and Costa Rica meet in a semi-final of the Gold Cup in Texas, with the winner to face either Mexico or Jamaica in the final. (SOCCER-GOLDCUP/ (PIX), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 20

MARSEILLE, France - Chris Froome will be defending a 23-second lead in the 20th stage of the Tour De France - a 22km time trial that starts and ends at the Velodrome stadium. Providing he does not crash or suffer a mechanical he looks almost certain to go to Paris on Sunday as Tour winner for the third year in a row. (CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Julien Pretot and Martyn Herman, 400 words)

Rugby

Super Rugby quarter-final

Crusaders v Highlanders (0735)

Lions v Sharks (1230)

Stormers v Chiefs (1500)

Crusaders face local rivals Highlanders in last eight

WELLINGTON - The seven-times champion Canterbury Crusaders take on south island rivals the Otago Highlanders in a blockbuster all-New Zealand knockout quarter-final to decide who faces South Africa's Stormers or the Waikato Chiefs in the semis. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/CRUSADERS, expect by 0930 GMT/5:30 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

Lions look to sink Sharks in quarter-finals

JOHANNESBURG - The table-topping Lions host the Sharks as heavy favourites at Ellis Park for a semi-final spot against the Wellington Huurricanes, defending a 13-match unbeaten run at a stadium where they have scored 199 points in their last three games. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/LIONS, expect by 1415 GMT/10:15 AM ET, 400 words)

Stormers face Waikato Chiefs

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers host New Zealand's Waikato Chiefs at Newlands in a bid to secure a semi-final place against the Canterbury Crusaders or Otago Highlanders, their second meeting in as many years at the quarter-final stage, with the Chiefs winning 12 months ago. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/STORMERS, expect by 1645 GMT/12:45 PM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

Swimming

World Swimming Championships (to 30)

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Current FINA president Julio Maglione seeks a fourth term but faces opposition from Italian Paolo Barelli when the sport's governing body holds a congress vote on the eve of the world championships. (SWIMMING-WORLD/FINA, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Rod Gilmour, 400 words)

BUDAPEST, Hungary – The diving events conclude with the men's 10m platform final at the Duna Arena, with China already assured of finishing top of the medals table. (SWIMMING-WORLD/DIVING, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Rod Gilmour, 400 words)

Baseball

Yankees try to stay in touch in American League East

The New York Yankees send Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (7-9) to the mound as they try to stay in close contact with their rivals in the American League East when they meet the Seattle Mariners in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

North American Sports

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)