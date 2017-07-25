Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday, July 25

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

Soccer

International Champions Cup

Bayern take on Chelsea in clash of champions

SINGAPORE - German champions Bayern Munich take on English counterparts Chelsea at the Singapore National Stadium in the opening match of a three-team friendly competition that also includes Italy's Inter Milan. (SOCCER-ICC-CHE-BAY/ (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by John O'Brien, 400 words)

We will also have the latest transfer news from around Europe as clubs strengthen their squads for the new season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

Swimming

World Swimming Championships (to 30)

Peaty and Van der Burgh begin 50m breaststroke heats

BUDAPEST – Britain's Adam Peaty and Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa open their men's 50m breaststroke accounts, while Katinka Hosszu renews rivalry with Katie Ledecky of the United States in the women's 200m freestyle heats. (SWIMMING-WORLD/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Rod Gilmour, 400 words)

Sun chases freestyle glory for China

BUDAPEST – Sun Yang of China is set for men's 200m freestyle battle with British rivals while Lilly King of the U.S and Russian Yuliya Efimova contest rematch of their grudge Olympic final in the 100m breaststroke on day three of finals. (SWIMMING-WORLD/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Rod Gilmour, 600 words)

Rugby

Revived hooker Polota-Nau forces way back into Wallabies

A transfer to an endangered provincial team in the rugby backwater of Perth was an unlikely catalyst for Wallabies hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau's revival after an injury-plagued season. (RUGBY-UNION-AUSTRALIA/POLOTANAU (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

Cricket

Kohli, Herath preview Galle test

GALLE - India captain Virat Kohli and his Sri Lanka counterpart Rangana Herath will address media on the eve of the first test between the neighbours. (CRICKET-LKA-IND/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 350 words)

Baseball

Cubs to face White Sox in all-Chicago interleague battle

The Chicago Cubs play crosstown rivals White Sox at Wrigley Field while the AL-leading Houston Astros will send right-hander Charlie Morton to the hill against the Philadelphia Phillies and their struggling right-hander Nick Pivetta in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

North American Sports

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)